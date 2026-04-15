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April 15, 2026

Ynaija! Recap | Top Headlines Today

by YNaija
Breaking News: FG Declares Two-Day Public Holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr Celebration
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week
  • Seyi Vodi reveals how his first ₦3,600 started his career
  • Twitter NG users protest Tinubu’s government
  • Rema, Wizkid, and Burna Boy secure AMA nominations
  • Omah Lay declares himself greatest Afrobeats artist
  •  Temi Ajibade trends over Mr Eazi’s email

Seyi Vodi Reveals How His First ₦3,600 Started His Career

Oluwaseyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi, has shared how his business journey began with a modest ₦3,600 NYSC allowance.

Speaking at a panel session, the founder of Vodi Group said he used his monthly pay as startup capital, choosing to reinvest rather than spend like many of his peers.

He noted that his persistence has paid off, revealing that he now earns as much as $300,000 for a single outfit. His story highlights the value of discipline and long-term thinking in building a successful business.

X (formerly Twitter)Users Protest Tinubu’s Government

X (formerly Twitter) NG users adopted a new strategy to protest President Tinubu’s administration. They quote completely unrelated tweets to bypass algorithmic suppression. This tactic pushes political frustration into non-political threads across the platform.

Rema, Wizkid, and Burna Boy Secure AMA Nominations

Rema, Wizkid, and Burna Boy secured nominations for Best Afrobeats Artist at the 52nd American Music Awards. They face competition from South African singer Tyla and Ghanaian-American artist Moliy. The ceremony is scheduled for May 25, 2026, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Public fan votes will determine the winners.

Omah Lay Declares Himself Greatest Afrobeats Artist

Omah Lay in 2023

Omah Lay declared himself the greatest Afrobeats artist of the decade. He cited his superior music-making craft and artistry. He claims his latest album, Clarity of Mind, is the greatest of all time. He says it will revive the genre’s declining creative standards. He distanced himself from peers in award categories but acknowledged Burna Boy as his only equal.

Temi Ajibade Trends Over Mr Eazi’s Email

Temi Ajibade is trending on X (Formerly Twitter) over a comment she made on the podcast she runs with her husband, Mr Eazi. The fashion influencer and daughter to wealthy billionaire Femi Otedola, stated that her husband, Mr Eazi, had sent her a lengthy email detailing his anger towards her, adding that he had sent her the email after she asked over 10 times if he was upset, and he refused to respond. 

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