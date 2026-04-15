Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigeria Has Failed the Current Generation, Says Atiku

Nigeria Has Failed the Current Generation, Says Atiku

Mark-led ADC Faction Expels Rival Leaders and Lawmakers

Tinubu Says Old Tax Laws Impoverished Nigerians

FG Can End Insecurity in Six Months, Says Ndume

Police Arrest Operatives and Civilians in Edo Extortion Syndicate

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigeria Has Failed the Current Generation, Says Atiku

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar declared that Nigeria’s economy, security, healthcare, education, and infrastructure have completely collapsed under the current administration. Speaking at the African Democratic Congress (ADC) national convention in Abuja, Atiku reflected on his initial pressure to join the ruling APC and expressed deep regret over the country’s subsequent deterioration.

He urged the youth and ADC members to actively pursue genuine change, stating that while Nigeria treated his generation well, it has failed current and future generations.

Atiku’s public declaration at the ADC convention confirms his active political realignment ahead of the 2027 elections. His rhetoric directly appeals to younger voters and signals a deliberate strategy to position the emerging opposition coalition as the only viable rescue mission for Nigeria’s youth.

Atiku’s role in a potential mega-opposition party and his departure from the PDP. The credibility of legacy politicians promising rescue to the youth demographic.

Mark-led ADC Faction Expels Rival Leaders and Lawmakers

The David Mark-led faction of the African Democratic Congress expelled rival factional chairman Nafiu Bala and House of Representatives member Leke Abejide, alongside eight others. The expulsions took place during the party’s convention in Abuja over allegations of anti-party conduct.

The ADC remains paralysed by a severe leadership crisis that has fractured the party into three distinct factions and sparked numerous legal battles.

These expulsions escalate the internal conflict, tearing apart the ADC and threatening its survival as a viable opposition party ahead of the 2027 elections. Purging sitting lawmakers and rival faction heads guarantees protracted legal fights over the official control of the party structure.

The legality of political expulsions executed by unverified factional leadership. How relentless internal party crises undermine the broader Nigerian opposition movement.

Tinubu Says Old Tax Laws Impoverished Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu stated that colonial-era fiscal policies contributed heavily to the economic hardship faced by citizens. Speaking at the inauguration of the new Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) headquarters in Abuja, he explained that the previous tax laws were heavily fragmented and inconsistent.

His administration recently collapsed over 60 outdated tax regulations into a single modernised framework. The president noted these new fiscal reforms aim to build an investment-friendly system that protects vulnerable populations while boosting national revenue collection.

Taxation reform serves as a central pillar of the current administration’s economic recovery strategy. Streamlining the tax code reduces major bureaucratic bottlenecks for local businesses. It also broadens the national revenue base to fund essential public services. The success of this new framework directly dictates the government’s ability to execute critical infrastructure projects amidst ongoing fiscal constraints.

Analysing the practical impact of the consolidated tax laws on small and medium enterprises. Evaluating the transparency mechanisms required to manage the reported massive increase in federal revenue.

FG Can End Insecurity in Six Months, Says Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume stated that Nigeria’s lingering insecurity could be defeated within six months if the federal government demonstrates serious commitment. Speaking during a television interview, the Borno South lawmaker argued that the ongoing crisis persists due to the incomplete implementation of security strategies.

He emphasised that the military requires advanced equipment like armed drones and better intelligence gathering to prevent further casualties among troops. Ndume explicitly rejected the need for foreign military intervention.

Ndume represents the heavily impacted North-East region. His public critique highlights growing legislative frustration with the executive’s handling of national security. Setting a definitive six-month timeline places direct pressure on the administration to shift from rhetorical promises to measurable military action amid escalating violence.

The feasibility of a six-month timeline given current military funding constraints. The ongoing debate over whether to rely on foreign security assistance or equip local forces with modern technology.

Police Arrest Operatives and Civilians in Edo Extortion Syndicate

The Edo State Police Command arrested six serving police operatives, one dismissed officer, and three civilian accomplices for allegedly operating an extortion and abduction syndicate in Benin.

The suspects reportedly intercepted residents along the Teboga axis, forcefully conveying them around the city and compelling them to withdraw money via POS operators under duress. The serving personnel are currently undergoing internal disciplinary procedures and orderly room trials before prosecution.

The arrest exposes the deep-rooted complicity of law enforcement personnel in the very crimes they are mandated to prevent. It underscores the ongoing crisis of police brutality and extortion in Nigeria, highlighting the need for systemic reform and strict accountability to restore public trust.

The recurring involvement of POS operators in facilitating police extortion. Tracking the transparency and outcome of internal police orderly room trials.