Ynaija! Recap | Top Headlines Today

Fela Kuti and Sade Adu indicated into the Rock & Roll hall of fame

Tyla, Wizkid, Rema and Burna Boy nominated for AMAs

Supreme Court sets date for hearing in ADC leadership dispute

Content creator and skit maker Cute Abiola under backlash

Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and others nominated as AMAs artists of the year

Fela Kuti And Sade Adu Inducted Into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti, and British-Nigerian singer Sade Adu have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, in honor of their influence on the global evolution of music.

The inductees list was announced during the annual hall of fame reveal segment on American Idol by judge Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest. Fela is to be inducted under the ‘Early Influence Award.’ With his fusion of West African musical traditions with American funk and jazz, Fela was able to shape the afrobeat genre and had continued to impact the Nigerian music scene, even decades after his death.

Sade Adu was inducted into the ‘Performer Category’. In celebration of her status as one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary soul and pop.

Tyla, Wizkid, Rema And Burna Boy Nominated For AMAS

The American music award has announced the nominations for the 2026 American Music awards, with three Nigerians making it to the nominees list. Burna Boy, Wizkid and Rema made it to the list of nominees for Best Afrobeats Artists of the year, alongside Ghanaian Artist Moliy and South African popstar Tyla. The award show is slated for Monday, the 25th of May.

Supreme Court Sets Date For Hearing In ADC Leadership Dispute

The Supreme Court has officially scheduled a hearing date for April 22 in the appeal made to the court by the factional National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in relation to the leadership dispute in the party.

The appeal made by the National chairman of ADC was made against the March 12th judgement made by the court of appeal, which dismissed the appeal made against the September 4, 2025 ruling by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja refusing to grant some injunctive reliefs contained in an ex-parte application filed by a chieftain of the party, Nafiu Bala Gombe.

Content Creator And Skit Maker Cute Abiola Under Backlash

Nigerian skit maker Cute Abiola has sparked public outrage following the release of a recent documentary he put out, which detailed the labor and delivery process of his wife’s pregnancy.

The couple who recently welcomed their second child are now under scrutiny, after the skit maker shared a long documentary spanning from ten days before delivery up to the birth of his child. Abiola also shared in the documentary that they had been advised by the doctors to opt for a caesarean section.

The documentary opened the couple to social media backlash, with many users questioning his choice to share what many view as private details. Other comments leaned into the narrative of it being insensitive to the plight of his wife, who has had three caesarean sections in four years. The skit maker is yet to respond to the backlash.

Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber And Others Nominated As AMAs Artists of the Year

The 2026 Artist of the year category which was announced today is filled with big names, proving to be steep competition.

Bad Bunny, Bruno Mars, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, Morgan Wallen and South Korean boyband, BTS have all been nominated as artists of the year. This nomination marks the second time any Kpop Artist has been nominated in the same category, with BTS also being the winner in 2021.

All ten artists nominated for this category have put out music in the past year and it is expected to be a tough category to win.