Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NCDC says Nigeria Is Not Fully Ready For An Ebola Outbreak

Big Brother Naija 2026: What Producers Are Looking For in the Next Cast Based on Past Seasons

NCDC says Nigeria is not fully ready for an Ebola outbreak

Taylor Swift returns to country music with Toy Story 5 soundtrack, “I knew it, I knew you”

MAPOLY expels 365 students over alleged admission fraud

Stan Nze says forgiveness is key to a lasting marriage

The US plans major overhaul of visa processing across Africa

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NCDC says Nigeria is not fully ready for an Ebola outbreak

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), Jide Idris, says Nigeria is only about 59 percent prepared to respond to a possible Ebola outbreak. He made this known during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, explaining that the country still has important gaps in its health emergency response system.

Idris said the warning comes as Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo continue to report new Ebola cases, increasing the risk of the virus spreading across borders into Nigeria. He added that factors such as international travel, population movement, and weak points at entry borders make the country vulnerable to importation of the disease.

He noted that although Nigeria is improving its preparedness, it is not yet fully ready to handle a major outbreak. According to him, health authorities are working to strengthen surveillance and response systems across the country while continuing to assess and close existing gaps in readiness.

Taylor Swift returns to country music with Toy Story 5 soundtrack, “I knew it, I knew you”

Taylor Swift has announced that her new song, “I Knew It, I Knew You,” will be released on June 5 as part of the soundtrack for Toy Story 5.

According to a press release, the track marks a return to Swift’s country roots and is inspired by the journey of Jessie, the spirited cowgirl first introduced in Toy Story 2. The song is expected to reflect themes of growth, resilience, and self-discovery that have long been associated with the beloved character.

The announcement has generated excitement among both Swift fans and Toy Story audiences, as it represents the singer’s first major country-leaning release in years. Toy Story 5 is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on June 19, with the new single set to give listeners an early taste of the film’s emotional soundtrack.

MAPOLY expels 365 students over alleged admission fraud

The management of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) has expelled 365 students after discovering that they allegedly used forged academic credentials to secure admission into the institution’s Higher National Diploma (HND) programmes.

In a statement issued by the institution’s Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Yemi Ajibola, the affected students were found to have submitted fake National Diploma (ND) results and falsified academic transcripts from various institutions. The discovery was made during a comprehensive verification exercise carried out as part of the school’s admission and registration processes.

According to the breakdown released by the institution, 156 of the expelled students were from the School of Communication and Information Studies, 117 from the School of Business and Management Studies, 54 from the School of Science and Technology, 36 from the School of Engineering, and two from the School of Environmental Studies. MAPOLY said the decision reflects its commitment to maintaining academic integrity and enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against fraud and other forms of academic misconduct.

The rector, Koye Jolaoso, also warned prospective applicants against using fake credentials to gain admission, stressing that the institution would continue to strengthen its verification processes to protect the credibility of its academic programmes.

Stan Nze says forgiveness is key to a lasting marriage

Nollywood actor Stan Nze has spoken about the role of forgiveness in romantic relationships and marriage, stressing that genuine love should enable partners to forgive one another, even after serious mistakes. Speaking at the premiere of the film Ajosepo, the actor said true love goes beyond emotions and is rooted in kindness, selflessness, and understanding.

According to him, many marriages fail because couples struggle to forgive each other. He explained that the kind of love needed for a successful relationship is not based on temporary feelings but on a deeper commitment that encourages patience and grace. Stan added that while he believes cheating can be forgiven, forgiveness should not be seen as permission to keep repeating harmful behaviour.

The actor also reflected on his own marriage to actress Blessing Nze. The couple dated for over three years before tying the knot in September 2021 and welcomed their first child, a son, in 2023. Stan maintained that love and forgiveness remain important foundations for building a strong and lasting relationship.

The US plans major overhaul of visa processing across Africa

The United States Department of State is planning a significant reduction in the number of embassies and consulates across Africa that process visa applications, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Under the proposed changes, nearly 50 US diplomatic missions currently handling visa services on the continent would be consolidated into just 20 regional processing hubs. According to an internal memo cited in the report, the designated locations include Lagos, Accra, Nairobi, Kampala, Dakar, Johannesburg and several others across the continent. The changes are expected to take effect in June, although an official implementation date has not yet been announced.

The move comes amid broader immigration policy changes under the administration of Donald Trump. Analysts say the restructuring could affect visa applicants in countries that lose processing centres, potentially requiring them to travel to designated regional hubs to complete visa applications and interviews. Nigeria is expected to retain visa processing services through the US mission in Lagos.