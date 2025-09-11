Best Places To Live In Lagos State 

Lagos state is surrounded by locations that are the choice options if you are looking to make a move to the state, but if you are interested in finding choice locations with accessibility to everywhere, in this article, we list some of the best locations in Lagos.

Ikoyi

Located on the island part of Lagos state, it has a calm and serene environment that makes it perfect for living. It is especially perfect for family life.

Magodo

Located on the mainland, Magodo is the perfect location that offers proximity to the island, and mainland.

Ikeja

Ikeja is known as the central part of Lagos state, and as a prime spot to live in. It is the perfect place to have access to the mainland, it is where the airport is located and it is an easy access if you are making your way to the island as well.

Gbagada

This location is also viewed as a prime spot to live in, and is known as one of the best places to live in Lagos, especially if you are interested in living in a location without fully committing to the lifestyle of the island.

Lekki

Known for its beautiful houses, and access to some of the most beautiful spots to visit and explore in Lagos state, Lekki is one of the best places to live in Lagos.

Surulere

Known for houses that still have the feel of old Lagos architecture, Surulere is one of the best places in Lagos to live in if you enjoy living in spaces where old Lagos architecture is prominent.

Ogudu

Located close to Gbagada, Ogudu is also a prime location to reside in Lagos. It is also easily accessible to a lot of areas in the state.

Ketu

If you enjoy living in environments with access to the market where you can easily find affordable food produce in Lagos, then Ketu is the perfect place for you to live.

Yaba

Yaba is a choice location for people who want to live close to the island, without worrying about the Island lifestyle. A trip to the island from Yaba can take anything from around 15 to 30 minutes depending on your location, it is the perfect place to live for people who work on the island and want to live on the mainland.

Egbeda

Located at the far ends of the mainland, Egbeda is a choice location suitable for family life and known for relatively affordable accommodation within the state.