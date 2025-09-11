Article

Top 5 Celebrities Pictures Of The Week

Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat pictures wise this week, from studio pictures, to vacation pictures and pictures from award shows, brand trips and there have been beautiful pictures at every turn. 

  1. Mo Abudu 

The CEO of Ebonylife stunned Instagram with a beautiful short dress that she wore to the TIFF Tribute Awards.

  1. Liquorose

The former Big Brother reality star looked gorgeous in a silver dress that she posted on the gram.

  1. Enioluwa

The beauty influencer and content creator stunned his Instagram followers with pictures of himself in a blue three piece suit at a villa in Paris.

  1. Ini Edo 

The actress posted herself in a beautiful white dress, and pictures of herself from a premiere.

  1. Ebuka 

The reality tv host looked well put together in a three piece suit by Mai Atafo.

