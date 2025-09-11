Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Qatar Denies Imposing Visa Ban on Nigerians

Qatar denies imposing visa ban on Nigerians

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Qatar denies imposing visa ban on Nigerians

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior has refuted viral reports alleging new visa restrictions against Nigerian passport holders. Officials clarified that Nigerians are still eligible to apply for visas under the same procedures already in place.

The false claims suggested that men could no longer travel to Qatar unless accompanied by family, while only women and families would be considered if they presented proof of return tickets and five-star hotel reservations.

Qatar’s official e-visa platform, Hayya, also confirmed that the application process for Nigerians has not been altered, dismissing the rumours as baseless.

NNPC Retail posts ₦395.5bn loss in 2024

NNPC Retail Limited, a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company, has reported a loss of ₦395.5 billion for 2024, marking a sharp downturn from the ₦20.18 billion profit recorded in 2023.

According to its audited financial statements, the company ended 2024 with a net liability position of ₦278.8 billion, significantly higher than the ₦79.51 billion recorded the previous year.

The report also revealed that NNPC Retail slipped into a net current liability of ₦423.6 billion as of December 31, 2024, compared to net current assets of ₦29.62 billion in 2023.

Court refuses bail for Owo church attack suspects

A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected the bail application of five men accused of taking part in the June 5, 2022, attack on St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State.

Justice Emeka Nwite ruled that the offences were capital in nature and that the defendants, alleged to be members of a terrorist group, posed risks of intimidating witnesses and obstructing justice.

He upheld the argument of the Department of State Services, which insisted that the evidence against the suspects was weighty and should not be disregarded.

NLC demands overhaul of power sector

The Nigeria Labour Congress has urged the federal government to review the privatisation of the power sector and conduct a thorough audit of its infrastructure. The call follows another national grid collapse that left many parts of the country in blackout.

NLC President Joe Ajaero criticised the government for allocating public funds to support private electricity firms. He argued that such spending has not translated into improved power supply for Nigerians.

According to him, the trillions already committed to the sector should be redirected into public-driven investments to boost generation capacity and strengthen transmission infrastructure, rather than being channelled to Gencos and Discos.

Tinubu orders swift action to lower food prices

President Bola Tinubu has directed a Federal Executive Council committee to fast-track efforts aimed at reducing food costs across the country.

Minister of State for Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi, revealed this in Abuja on Wednesday. He said the focus is on ensuring safe passage of farm produce across major transport routes to cut logistics expenses.

Abdullahi, who spoke at a capacity-building workshop for Senate correspondents, noted that the President’s order was meant to ease the movement of agricultural goods and stabilise food prices.