Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Clarifies 5% Fuel Surcharge in New Tax Law

FG clarifies 5% fuel surcharge in new tax law

NCAA summons airlines over flight disruptions

DSS brokers peace in Dangote Refinery labour dispute

Resident doctors convene meeting over strike ultimatum

Reps give Transport Minister 48 hours over train derailment

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG clarifies 5% fuel surcharge in new tax law

The Federal Government has moved to ease public concerns over the 5% fuel surcharge highlighted in the recently signed Nigerian Tax Administration Act 2025, stressing that it is neither a fresh tax nor scheduled for automatic enforcement next year.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, Finance Minister Wale Edun explained that the surcharge was first introduced under the Federal Road Maintenance Agency Act of 2007 as a user charge to support road repairs and infrastructure development. Its appearance in the new tax law, he said, was simply for consistency and accountability.

Edun further assured that Nigerians should not expect any immediate impact, as no commencement order has been issued. He emphasised that the provision’s inclusion in the 2025 Act was only a matter of legal harmonisation, not the rollout of a new levy.

NCAA summons airlines over flight disruptions

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has called all domestic airlines to a meeting in Abuja on Wednesday following recent flight delays and cancellations.

NCAA spokesperson Michael Achimugu confirmed the development on Tuesday, noting that the meeting will take place at the authority’s headquarters.

This comes a day after he warned that airlines failing to provide proper care for stranded passengers, as required by aviation regulations, would be publicly named and shamed.

DSS brokers peace in Dangote Refinery labour dispute

A planned strike that threatened to disrupt Nigeria’s oil sector was averted on Monday after the Directorate of State Services (DSS) stepped in to mediate.

The crisis stemmed from Dangote Refinery’s reported decision to stop new drivers from joining the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), prompting the union to threaten industrial action. PETROAN also faulted the refinery, accusing it of monopolistic practices in fuel supply.

Both the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) had pledged to mobilise their members in support of the strike before the truce was reached.

Resident doctors convene meeting over strike ultimatum

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) is set to hold its National Executive Council meeting today to decide on its pending ultimatum to the Federal Government.

The group had earlier given a 10-day deadline to relevant agencies, warning of a nationwide strike if long-standing demands were ignored. The move raises concerns for the already stretched public health system, struggling with inadequate manpower, poor infrastructure, and overcrowded facilities.

Resident doctors, who form the backbone of Nigeria’s teaching and specialist hospitals, have staged several strikes in the past over unpaid salaries, poor welfare, and difficult working conditions.

Reps give Transport Minister 48 hours over train derailment

The House of Representatives Committee on Land Transport has ordered the Minister of Transportation, Sa’idu Alkali, to appear within 48 hours regarding the Abuja-Kaduna train derailment of August 26.

Committee chair Blessing Onuh (APC-Benue) issued the directive during an investigative hearing in Abuja, noting the minister had ignored earlier invitations. She described his absence as unacceptable at a time Nigerians expected accountability.

Also summoned are the heads of the Nigerian Railway Corporation and CCECC Nigeria Ltd. The committee said its probe will uncover both the immediate and underlying causes of the derailment to avert future incidents.