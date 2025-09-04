Top 5 Stories Of The Day | US Donates $32.5m For Food Aid in Nigeria

US donates $32.5m for food aid in Nigeria

Tinubu says economic reforms stabilising Nigeria

US clarifies visa screening for Nigerians

Resident Doctors threaten nationwide strike

UN raises alarm over terrorism’s toll on children and schools

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The United States government has given $32.5 million to the World Food Programme (WFP) to boost its food and nutrition programme in Nigeria. This was announced in a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Abuja on Wednesday.

The donation is aimed at providing life-saving food and nutrition assistance, especially for people displaced by conflict. According to the embassy, the support will target those in the most vulnerable situations.

With the funds, WFP will reach over 764,000 people across the North-East and North-West. This includes extra nutrition support for more than 41,000 pregnant and breastfeeding women, as well as over 43,000 children through electronic food vouchers.

President Bola Tinubu has said his government’s economic reforms are beginning to yield positive outcomes aimed at restoring Nigeria’s position globally.

According to him, the economy is now stable and drawing attention from international partners and investors.

Speaking at the State House in Abuja while hosting the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, and other royal fathers, Tinubu declared, “The bleeding has stopped. Haemorrhage is gone; the patient is alive.”

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has explained that more than 55 million foreign nationals, including Nigerians with valid visas, are undergoing security screening under new measures.

It said the US government is strictly applying long-standing immigration laws to strengthen national security and stop the entry of people who may be considered threats.

The clarification came through an email to a media outlet after rising concerns about sudden visa cancellations affecting some Nigerian citizens.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has restated its plan to begin a nationwide strike on September 10 if the Federal Government does not meet its demands.

NARD President, Dr. Tope Osundara, revealed this in an interview, saying that a meeting with the government on Monday ended without progress.

Earlier in the week, the association gave a 10-day ultimatum, warning that its members would down tools if the issues remain unresolved.

The United Nations has expressed concern over the worsening humanitarian impact of terrorism in West Africa and the Sahel. It reported that in 2024 alone, 1,364 children were recruited by armed groups, while over 14,000 schools were shut due to insecurity.

UN Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel, Leonardo Simão, shared the figures on Wednesday at a regional conference in Abuja focused on tackling new terrorist groups and strengthening security in the ECOWAS region.

He warned that terrorist groups are exploiting ungoverned spaces, community grievances, and advanced tools such as drones and encrypted communications. According to him, this adaptability is leading to more precise attacks, fractured communities, and a greater psychological impact.