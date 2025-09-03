The PCOS Breakdown: Know the Facts, Effects, Symptoms, and Treatments

The month of September is “PCOS Awareness Month,” and there is not enough information on the syndrome, which affects a lot of women all over the world.

In this article, we break down all the critical factors surrounding PCOS. Below is a list of topics you will have answers to concerning PCOS:

What is PCOS? What causes PCOS in women? What are the effects of PCOS in women? At what age can women develop PCOS? How do I know if I have PCOS? Are there treatments for PCOS?

Without further ado, let us see what each of these means and how to treat them.

1. What is PCOS?

According to the World Health Organization (2025), PCOS stands for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome. It is a hormonal condition that affects women of all reproductive ages, causing enlarged ovaries and leaving small cysts on the outer edges. It typically starts during adolescence, but the symptoms tend to fluctuate over time.

Now that you know this, you may be wondering about the causes of PCOS. Keep reading to find out!

2. What are the causes of PCOS?

There is no particular cause for PCOS, but some of its possible causes could be genetic or environmental factors.

When you have PCOS, your ovaries produce an unusually high level of hormones that are termed medically as “Androgens,” and the production of this hormone causes an imbalance in your reproductive hormones, and as a result triggers symptoms like Irregular menstrual cycles, missed periods, and an unpredictable ovulation cycle.

One important thing to note, however, is that despite being called a “Polysystic” syndrome, it is not necessary to have cysts on your ovaries for you to have PCOS.

People with low-grade inflammation also tend to have PCOS, and the easiest way to find out is to ask your healthcare provider to perform blood tests that can measure the level of C-reactive protein (CRP) and also find out the white blood cell levels, which can help indicate the level of inflammation in your body.

According to the WHO, women with a family history of diabetes or women with type 2 diabetes are at a higher risk of having PCOS.

Knowledge of the causes of PCOS makes you ask questions like, “What are the effects of PCOS on women?”. Let’s examine the common effects on women.

3. What are the effects of PCOS on women?

With research that has been done, it has been discovered that one of the most common causes of infertility in women is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

PCOS is also known to trigger a higher risk of other health conditions that the person with it may have.

What is the age range for PCOS to develop in a woman?

An article from the Cleveland Clinic states that there is no particular age range for PCOS to develop in the bodies of women, as it can occur at any time after the beginning of puberty. While a lot of women receive their diagnosis in their 20s or 30s, trying to conceive, PCOS can start at any time.

4. Symptoms of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Irregular Periods

This is often a series of missed periods, a long period of continuous bleeding, or a long period without seeing your menstrual period.

Abnormal Hair Growth

PCOS also causes excessive facial hair growth in women. It could also be hair growth on their arms, chest, or abdomen. Abnormal facial hair affects at least 70% of women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

Acne

Another majorly known symptom of PCOS is Acne, and not just the typical facial acne, but acne that appears everywhere, from your face to your chest and even your back. It is the type of acne that is difficult to treat and may continue for years.

Infertility

Infertility is the most common symptom of PCOS, as one of the significant effects of the syndrome is irregular ovulation, which can result in an inability to conceive.

Obesity

At least 80% of women with PCOS struggle with increased weight gain, which veers into the territory of obesity and makes it difficult for them to maintain a healthy weight.

There are other symptoms of PCOS, and the symptoms vary depending on the different health factors of each person with the syndrome.

How to get diagnosed and treated?

Your healthcare provider can diagnose PCOS after a complete examination and a discussion of your symptoms. A blood test or an ultrasound can help obtain a swift diagnosis.

Your healthcare provider will most likely ask about significant symptoms associated with PCOS to begin the diagnosis. To know more of these symptoms, continue scrolling!

Irregular or missed periods

Excess Acne or Hair Growth

Enlarged Ovaries or Polycystic Ovaries

5. What are PCOS treatments?

Some of the ways PCOS is treated are;

Nutritious Diet

It is essential to maintain a healthy diet to achieve a body weight that has a positive effect on your insulin levels.

Insulin Treatment

A drug recommended by healthcare providers, “Metformin,” is used to treat diabetes, and it helps your body process insulin, as insulin kept under control helps people with PCOS have a better menstrual cycle.

Hormonal Birth Control

Women with PCOS are often recommended birth control options like birth control pills, IUDs, vaginal rings, and patches. These are used to help in regulating your menstrual cycle, and while they have their own symptoms, they also regulate other aspects of PCOS.

While there is no total cure for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), there are ways for it to be managed to make life easier for women with it.