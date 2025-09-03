Get To Know Joseph Bassey Christopher: A Gen Z Designer and Reality TV Star

If you enjoy watching Big Brother Naija, then the name “Topher” is one that you are familiar with, from his season on Big Brother last year.

Joseph Bassey Christopher was born on the 14th of January, 2000, and was first popularly known as a blogger on Instagram, who helped his followers expose any fraudulent vendors they patronized, he used his thousands of followers to help people recover their stolen money from fraudsters.

Topher gained even more attention when he was unveiled as one of the contestants of the 2024 big brother edition.

He studied public relations at the University of Lagos and went on to work as a marketer for other companies, before he stepped into the BBN world and the fame that comes with it.

Since coming into the limelight with Big brother Naija, Joseph has since started his own fashion business called “drmenswear.ng” which won an award for the fashion category “Young Excellence Awards”.

Joseph Bassey has partnered with brands like Poco Nigeria, a phone brand, The national football team as their official creative merchandise designer for the Afcon “let’s do it again” campaign, and Guinness as one of their ambassadors.

With over a hundred thousands followers on Instagram, and just a year into his career after his time as a Big Brother Naija Contestant, it is safe to safe that Joseph Bassey Christopher is on his path to achieving more success.