Article

Get To Know Joseph Bassey Christopher: A Gen Z Designer and Reality TV Star

Get To Know Joseph Bassey Christopher: A Gen Z Designer and Reality TV Star

If you enjoy watching Big Brother Naija, then the name “Topher” is one that you are familiar with, from his season on Big Brother last year. 

Joseph Bassey Christopher was born on the 14th of January, 2000, and was first popularly known as a blogger on Instagram, who helped his followers expose any fraudulent vendors they patronized, he used his thousands of followers to help people recover their stolen money from fraudsters. 

Topher gained even more attention when he was unveiled as one of the contestants of the 2024 big brother edition. 

He studied public relations at the University of Lagos and went on to work as a marketer for other companies, before he stepped into the BBN world and the fame that comes with it. 

Since coming into the limelight with Big brother Naija, Joseph has since started his own fashion business called “drmenswear.ng” which won an award for the fashion category “Young Excellence Awards”. 

Joseph Bassey has partnered with brands like Poco Nigeria, a phone brand, The national football team as their official creative merchandise designer for the Afcon “let’s do it again” campaign, and Guinness as one of their ambassadors. 

With over a hundred thousands followers on Instagram, and just a year into his career after his time as a Big Brother Naija Contestant, it is safe to safe that Joseph Bassey Christopher is on his path to achieving more success.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija August 26, 2025

Get To know Simi Kunle-Oni: A Gen Z Writer, Social Media Associate and Photographer

If you are conversant with Instagram, Twitter, Zikoko or Ayra Starr, then you have definitely seen an article or a ...

YNaija August 20, 2025

Get To Know Rinu Oduala: A Gen Z Human Rights Activist And Influencer

If you are conversant with the Nigerian youth political movement, especially during and post EndSars, then the name Rinu is ...

YNaija August 13, 2025

Get To Know Emeka Nwagbaraocha: A Gen Z Actor, Scriptwriter And Digital Creator

If you enjoy comedic Nollywood movies or you are conversant with digital comedy, then the name Emeneks as he is ...

YNaija August 6, 2025

Get To Know Tomi Ojo: A Gen Z Model, and Actress

If you are conversant with the Nigerian movie industry, then you have seen the face of Tomi Ojo on your ...

YNaija July 30, 2025

Get To Know Frances Theodore: A Gen Z Digital Creator and YouTuber

If you enjoy YouTube travel and lifestyle content, then Frances Theodore has definitely crossed your YouTube timeline.  Frances Theodore, born ...

YNaija July 24, 2025

Get To Know Aanuoluwa Ajide-Daniels: A Gen Z Fashion Designer and Creative Director

If you are in tune with the fashion scene in Nigeria, you have most likely come across a design from ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail