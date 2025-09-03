Top 5 Stories Of The Day | UK Pledges Stronger Cybersecurity Support for Nigeria

UK pledges stronger cybersecurity support for Nigeria

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

UK pledges stronger cybersecurity support for Nigeria

The United Kingdom has renewed its promise to support Nigeria in fighting cybercrime and digital insecurity. It pledged to provide technical aid and share intelligence as part of their ongoing security partnership.

At a seminar on Cyber and Digital Diplomacy in Abuja, British High Commissioner Richard Montgomery said both nations had already made progress in tackling cyber fraud. He added that the UK was glad to sponsor the event.

The cybersecurity pact, signed last year, focuses on threat detection, cyber intelligence, critical infrastructure, digital forensics, and incident response. Montgomery warned that tools like artificial intelligence could worsen issues such as disinformation and hate speech.

Obasanjo speaks up on poor healthcare in Nigeria

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed concern over the poor state of healthcare delivery in Nigeria, stressing that quality health services should not be limited to only a few people. He noted that healthcare was never meant to be a luxury or something reserved for the wealthy.

He made this statement on Tuesday during the launch of the Care365 Health Hub at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja. The initiative, first developed in the United States, has now been introduced to Nigeria to help improve healthcare services.

The Care365 Health Hub includes a self-service kiosk for instant health checks, a mobile clinic for communities with limited access to hospitals, and a telemedicine app that connects patients with doctors worldwide. The event was chaired by former Head of State Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Obasanjo described the project as an important step toward closing the healthcare gap in the country.

CNG price jumps to ₦380/SCM in Lagos, Abuja

The price of compressed natural gas (CNG) has risen sharply to ₦380 per standard cubic metre (SCM) for cars and buses at retail stations in Lagos and Abuja.

The new rate reflects a ₦150 increase from the previous ₦230 per SCM. At NIPCO’s Ibafo outlet in Ogun State, as well as Mobil’s Apapa station in Lagos and another NIPCO station in Abuja, the commodity now sells at ₦380 per SCM.

According to a NIPCO source, while cars and buses will pay the new ₦380 tariff, lorries and heavy-duty vehicles will pay ₦450 per SCM.

Tinubu: Nigeria meets 2025 revenue target early, rules out borrowing

President Bola Tinubu has announced that Nigeria has achieved its 2025 revenue target ahead of schedule, eliminating the need for further borrowing.

Speaking on Monday while receiving members of The Buhari Organisation (TBO) led by former Nasarawa governor Tanko Al-Makura, Tinubu said the feat was largely driven by non-oil earnings. He noted that the country is making progress in stabilising its economy despite external challenges.

“Nigeria is not borrowing a dime from local banks. We have met our revenue target for the year, and we met it in August,” the president stated.

Report: Tier-2 banks face pressure amid CBN’s 2026 recapitalisation drive

Nigeria’s tier-2 banks may face consolidation risks as the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recapitalisation programme looms, according to a new report by SBM Intelligence.

The report, titled “Capital, Competition, and Consolidation: How Nigeria’s Tier-2 banks are responding to the CBN’s 2026 recapitalisation order,” highlights the challenges before mid-level banks such as FCMB, Fidelity Bank, Stanbic IBTC, Sterling Bank, and Wema Bank. It warns that they must expand and strengthen operations or risk being absorbed in merger waves.

The CBN had, in March 2024, directed international banks to raise their capital base to ₦500 billion, national banks to ₦200 billion, and regional banks to ₦50 billion, with a compliance deadline of March 2026, a move set to reshape Nigeria’s banking sector.