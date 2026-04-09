Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again after Israel violates ceasefire by bombing Lebanon

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again after Israel violates ceasefire by bombing Lebanon

US orders partial embassy withdrawal over Nigeria security concerns

World Bank warns that rising oil prices could raise Nigeria’s inflation

Joeboy reveals how a cover of Ed Sheeran’s song led to Mr Eazi signing him

Wizkid reacts to Burna Boy and DJ Tunez’s fight

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again after Israel violates ceasefire by bombing Lebanon

Hopes for peace between the United States and Iran dwindled after Tehran shut the Strait of Hormuz again, reacting to the new Israeli strikes in Lebanon. Washington has called for the route to be reopened while trying to keep talks alive.

Despite both sides claiming progress, violence continued across the region. Israel intensified attacks on Hezbollah targets in Beirut, leaving at least 182 people dead in one of the deadliest days of fighting.

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf criticised the agreement, citing alleged breaches by the US and ongoing military actions as reasons talks may collapse.

US orders partial embassy withdrawal over Nigeria security concerns

The United States Department of State (DOS) has approved the departure of non-essential staff and families from its Abuja embassy, citing worsening security conditions across Nigeria.

The updated advisory places Nigeria under a Level 3 warning, while several states, including Plateau, Niger, and Taraba, fall under “Do Not Travel” due to terrorism, kidnapping, and civil unrest.

Officials warned that violent crimes such as robbery and abduction remain widespread, with foreigners often targeted, urging Americans to reconsider travel plans.

World Bank warns that rising oil prices could raise Nigeria’s inflation

The World Bank has warned that rising global oil prices could increase Nigeria’s inflation by about 3.1 percentage points, driven by higher transport and energy costs.

The surge follows tensions involving Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which pushed crude prices above $100 per barrel. Nigeria’s inflation was already at 15.06% in February.

The report says that rising fuel costs could have an effect on logistics and services, which would raise costs for households across the country.

Joeboy reveals how a cover of Ed Sheeran’s song led to Mr Eazi signing him

Joeboy has shared how his career began, crediting a simple cover for opening doors in the music industry. With no connections at the time, he turned to social media, recording and posting covers to gain attention.

One of those was ‘Shape of You’ by Ed Sheeran, which went viral after a friend shared it with industry figures, including Mr Eazi.

The moment led to his signing and rise, though he advised artistes not to focus solely on chasing viral success, “Virality is not something you should chase,” he said.

Wizkid reacts to Burna Boy and DJ Tunez’s fight

Wizkid has reacted to the drama between Burna Boy and DJ Tunez at Obi’s House in Lagos, publicly defending his longtime collaborator, DJ Tunez, and hinting at Burna Boy lacking the spine to face him (DJ Tunez) alone without his army behind.

The incident began as an argument before turning physical, with reports claiming Burna Boy’s team got involved before the situation was calmed. Though the cause remains unclear, fans have been speculating about the ongoing rivalries in the industry.

In a post online, Wizkid called Burna Boy’s actions weak, calling him a coward and taking a dig at his association with Diddy (Sean Combs).