YNaija! Recap | Top Stories of The Day That You May Have Missed

Eyes turn as Saheed Osupa shares his dealings with ‘Juju’ on stage

Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Culture at 2026 Fanti Carnival

Burna Boy Mocks DJ Tunez with “Ogbafia dey for ground” After Tussle in Lagos

Cardi B Threatens Jail Time for Thieves Who Splurged $60K on Her Stolen Card

Lil Tjay Arrested in Offset Shooting Chaos at Florida Casino

Eyes Turn As Saheed Osupa Shares His Dealings with ‘Juju’ on Stage

Saheed Osupa has stirred reactions after saying he uses traditional spiritual practices to support his success. The comment came during a live performance at actor Fatai Odua’s 52nd anniversary event.

In a viral clip, the singer advised his backup team to rely on such methods to stay sharp during performances. He maintained that his beliefs are not harmful but part of his personal approach to progress.

Osupa added that many people engage in similar practices privately, stressing that he simply chooses to be open about his views.

Sanwo-Olu Celebrates Culture at 2026 Fanti Carnival

Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined the people at the 2026 Fanti Carnival held at Tafawa Balewa Square, describing the event as a strong display of culture and identity.

The festival, rooted in Afro-Brazilian heritage, featured colourful parades, music, masquerades and lively community performances. Historic Lagos Island communities added depth and meaning to the celebration.

Sanwo-Olu praised the energy of participants, especially young people, and reaffirmed his support for cultural initiatives that preserve heritage and unite residents across the state.

Burna Boy Mocks DJ Tunez with “Ogbafia dey for ground” After Tussle in Lagos

Burna Boy has reacted to his fight with DJ Tunez at Obi’s House in Lagos. The incident occurred after a heated exchange, which reportedly turned physical before being brought under control.

While the cause remains unclear, speculation links the tension to industry rivalries, especially DJ Tunez’s ties to Wizkid. After the clash, DJ Tunez mocked Burna Boy online, calling him a coward.

In response, Burna Boy shared a video of himself dancing to ‘Money Constant’ by DJ Tunez featuring Wizkid, DJ Maphorisa, and Mavo.

Cardi B Threatens Jail Time for Thieves Who Splurged $60K on Her Stolen Card

Rapper Cardi B is furious after fraudsters swiped her Amex two weeks ago, blowing $60K, with $40K on designer fits at Saks Fifth Avenue and $20K on Apple gear, as her Little Miss Drama tour wraps up.

The Grammy star, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, with hits like “Bodak Yellow” and “WAP,” shared CCTV footage of four suspects in an Instagram Live rant, vowing, “Y’all going to jail by week’s end.”

Despite her $88M+ net worth, she stays tight on cash: “I ain’t like some rich folks. One dollar can’t slip, I don’t play with my bread.”

Lil Tjay Arrested in Offset Shooting Chaos at Florida Casino

Rapper Lil Tjay landed in hot water near Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, where Offset was shot, getting arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct after joining a pre-shooting brawl, per Broward County Sheriff’s records.

The 24-year-old, who was held on a $500 bond and had a fresh mugshot, was detained alongside another person during the valet area scuffle. Offset is stable and monitored at Memorial Regional Hospital after non-life-threatening wounds, as confirmed by his team.

Tjay’s attorney, Dawn Florio, shut down rumors fast: “Lil Tjay has not been shot, nor charged with any shooting, just the fight,” while Seminole PD probes the incident, with hotel operations back to normal.