From Benin City To SoFi Stadium: How Rema Became The Face Of A Generation

Rema may be one of the new-generation artists in Nigeria, but his status and success prove he is a leading figure in the Afrobeat movement globally. The singer was announced as one of the performers at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony at SoFi Stadium on the 12th of June, and from the teenager who started his career posting videos of his covers and freestyles on Instagram, Rema has come a long way.

Rema’s Career Trajectory

It is no secret that Rema started his career as a teenager in Benin, posting his own freestyles before he was signed to Mavins Records and released his hit track “Dumebi.” The singer has, however, come a long way from being pitted against artists like Joeboy and Fireboy to becoming one of the most notable names out of Nigeria and in the global Afrobeats movement, and we believe it all started with the success of “Calm Down.” Here’s how:

Global Virality

Rema’s international success can be traced to the global reaction to his remix of “Calm Down” with Selena Gomez; a song with billions in streams and a top 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, which made him a notable artist in the Western markets, but most importantly, the singer gained virality in the Asian music market. Rema’s sounds, which favoured the music in the Indian industry, were what endeared him to the Asian audience and started the hype that “Calm Down” received, which eventually translated into Western recognition.

Brand Identity

Taking hold of the attention he received from the success of “Calm Down,” Rema began building his brand identity to fit what the single had already established about him and his artistry: a Nigerian musician proud of his roots and his ties to Afrobeat. Since the success of “Calm Down,” Rema has explored other genres of music while maintaining a stronghold in Afrobeats, a choice that has earned him greater recognition in an era when the globalization of Afrobeats is evident.

How Did Rema’s Choices Make Him The New Face Of Afrobeats?

The globalization of Afrobeat propelled artists like Asake, Ayra Starr, and Rema to an audience hungry for more of the unique Nigerian sound, and Rema’s decision to capitalize on his fame propelled him to the top of Afrobeats’ global domination. Rema took the opportunity, and instead of sticking to the traditional Afrobeats rhythm, he pioneered his own distinct sub-genre called “Afrorave.” He blended the Nigerian soundscape with emo-trap, Bollywood-inspired melodies, and his native Edo language.

Rema intentionally marketed his sound to untapped global zones. He became the first Afrobeats artist to sell out massive arena tours in India and built a massive international following that bridges Western, Asian, African, and Latin cultures, all of which paid off for the singer as he is now set to be the Nigerian singer opening the 2026 FIFA World Cup at SoFi Stadium.

What do we think?

Rema is not only performing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony; he is also one of the four Nigerian artists on the 2026 FIFA World Cup album. He is the only male artist aside from the Nigerian “Big 3,” which once again shows that the singer is in a lane of his own and well on his way to becoming the face of Afrobeat music for his generation.