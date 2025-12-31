The Goldmine in Afrobeats: Why Western Artists Keep Featuring Nigerian Artists

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Immigration Service Offers One Last Chance for Undocumented Foreigners to Come Forward

Afrobeats has grown into one of Nigeria’s biggest cultural exports, and as the genre continues to expand globally, Western artists have increasingly embraced it. From collaborations to cultural immersion, Afrobeats has moved beyond being a niche sound and into a global music force.

The steady inclusion of Afrobeats in international pop culture did not happen overnight. There is no single factor responsible for its rise, but rather a combination of cultural exchange, digital visibility, and the genre’s ability to adapt while remaining rooted in African identity.

While Western artists as a whole have collaborated with Nigerian musicians for years, there has been a noticeable increase in African American artists not only working with Afrobeats stars but also immersing themselves in the culture surrounding the music. For many, this represents a reconnection with African roots, while for others, it is a genuine appreciation for the rhythm, storytelling, and versatility of the genre.

Although American artists have partnered with Nigerian musicians for decades, Afrobeats’ global reach has amplified these collaborations. Songs go viral, dominate charts, and become staples in American media, pushing Afrobeats further into the mainstream.

The Success of Rema and Selena Gomez’s Collaboration

Rema released his breakout hit “Calm Down” in 2022 as part of his debut studio album Rave & Roses. The song quickly gained traction on TikTok and crossed into international markets, becoming a mainstream hit.

On August 25, 2025, a remix featuring American singer and actress Selena Gomez was released. The remix topped the Billboard US Afrobeats Songs chart and peaked at number three on the Billboard Global chart. It became Rema’s first top-ten Billboard hit and Selena Gomez’s ninth.

Selena Gomez later credited Rema for the song’s success, stating that the collaboration significantly impacted her life and career.

Tems’ Work With Beyoncé and Rihanna

Tems first gained international recognition through her feature on Wizkid’s global hit “Essence,” which pushed her into Western mainstream media.

The two-time Grammy winner later collaborated with Beyoncé, co-writing and providing background vocals on “Move” from the Renaissance album. This opportunity came in the wake of the global success of “Essence.”

Tems also co-wrote Rihanna’s comeback single “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. This moment further solidified her reputation as a sought-after Afrobeats collaborator and opened doors to work with artists like Future and Drake.

Chris Brown’s History of Afrobeats Collaborations

Chris Brown is widely recognized as one of the most consistent American artists collaborating with Afrobeats musicians. Over the years, he has worked with artists such as Wizkid, Davido, and Rema on multiple songs.

Long before Afrobeats gained its current level of global attention, Chris Brown was already experimenting with the sound. His interest stems from a broader appreciation for African music and a diverse musical taste that naturally aligns with Afrobeats.

Drake, Wizkid, and Tems

Drake was among the earliest Western artists to embrace Afrobeats on a global scale. His collaborations with Wizkid, including “One Dance” and later “Come Closer” in 2017, played a significant role in introducing Afrobeats to a wider audience.

Drake later collaborated on a remix of Wizkid’s viral hit featuring Tems. These songs blended hip-hop with Afrobeats and contributed heavily to the genre’s international acceptance.

Beyoncé and the Afrobeats Movement

Beyoncé’s engagement with Afrobeats reached a peak during The Lion King: The Gift project, which many interpreted as an exploration of African heritage and musical diversity.

She collaborated with several Afrobeats artists, including Yemi Alade, Tiwa Savage, Wizkid, Mr Eazi, Tekno, and Burna Boy, helping to introduce African sounds to an even broader global audience.

Other Notable Features and Collaborations

Beyond Beyoncé, there have been numerous collaborations between Western and Afrobeats artists, including Justin Bieber with Wizkid and Tems on the “Essence” remix, Lil Wayne and Qing Madi, Kelly Rowland and Ayra Starr, Asake and Travis Scott, Usher and Pheelz, Nicki Minaj and Davido, Tiwa Savage and Brandy, and Madonna with Fireboy DML, to mention a few.

What We Think

As Afrobeats continues to gain global attention and attract new audiences, more Western artists with diverse musical styles will explore the genre and collaborate with its stars. This growing interest not only elevates Afrobeats internationally but also inspires a new generation of Nigerian artists who see these collaborations as proof that their sound can thrive on a global stage.