Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Court Order Halts Police Move on Tinted Glass Enforcement

Court order halts police move on tinted glass enforcement

Bad loans rise as CBN ends pandemic relief for banks

PDP urges Tinubu to put security and citizens first in 2026

Bauchi Governor and Wike clash over terrorism allegation

Labour Party demonstrates support for Peter Obi’s move to ADC

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The Nigeria Police Force has suspended the planned nationwide enforcement of the tinted glass permit following a court order stopping the action. The policy was earlier scheduled to take effect from January 2, 2026, as part of efforts to strengthen public safety.

According to police spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, the Force received an interim court order on December 17, 2025, directing it to halt enforcement pending the outcome of a legal challenge. He said the police have since filed responses and requested that the order be lifted.

The case has now been adjourned until January 20, 2026. Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun reaffirmed the Force’s respect for the rule of law and its duty to protect lives and property.

Bad loans rise as CBN ends pandemic relief for banks

Nigeria’s banking sector recorded an increase in bad loans in 2025 following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s decision to withdraw exceptional regulatory support introduced during the COVID-19 period. This was revealed in the apex bank’s latest macroeconomic outlook report.

The report showed that the Non-Performing Loans ratio rose to about 7 per cent, above the approved 5 per cent limit. The CBN explained that the rise was linked to the removal of earlier relief measures that had allowed banks to restructure troubled loans temporarily.

With the support now withdrawn, several restructured loans have become classified as bad debts, pushing the sector’s risk level above the regulatory threshold and raising concerns about asset quality across the industry.

PDP urges Tinubu to put security and citizens first in 2026

Nigeria’s main opposition party has called on President Bola Tinubu’s administration to make security and citizens’ welfare top priorities in the new year. The message was contained in a New Year statement signed by PDP spokesman, Ini Ememobong, expressing concern over rising hardship and insecurity.

The party urged the government to return to people-focused governance and fulfil its constitutional duty of protecting lives and property. It warned against politics driven by self-interest, stressing that leadership should be guided by service, accountability, and humility.

The PDP also appealed to the judiciary, security agencies, and electoral bodies to act without fear or pressure. It reaffirmed its commitment to fairness, justice, and standing with Nigerians in the pursuit of good governance.

Bauchi Governor and Wike clash over terrorism allegation

Tension rose on Thursday as Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, traded words with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over claims of terrorism financing. Mohammed said the allegations were politically motivated and aimed at discrediting him.

The governor linked the charges to the EFCC’s arraignment of his finance commissioner over an alleged $9.7 million terrorism funding case. He claimed Wike was behind the move and accused the minister of using federal institutions to target him, describing the action as a witch-hunt.

Mohammed denied all allegations, insisting they were baseless and unfair. He said he had written to the Attorney General and other authorities, adding that he would seek international attention to protect his rights and reputation.

Labour Party demonstrates support for Peter Obi’s move to ADC

The interim leadership of the Labour Party has confirmed its support for Peter Obi’s decision to join the African Democratic Congress. A statement released in Abuja on Wednesday said the party had approved his involvement in coalition talks long before his official move.

According to Nenadi Usman, through her media aide, the party granted Obi full backing on May 26, 2025, and has not withdrawn that support. She stressed that his defection should not worry members, as it followed due consultation.

Usman added that the party would soon regroup to redefine its direction. She assured members that ongoing reforms and revalidation efforts would strengthen the Labour Party and position it for renewed growth.