Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NERC Chair Promises Power Relief for Schools, Hospitals and Poor Homes

NERC chair promises power relief for schools, hospitals and poor homes

ICPC receives petition to probe ex-Rivers Sole Administrator

Atiku reaffirms 2027 bid, dismisses claims of stepping aside

Remi Tinubu launches free sanitary pad scheme for schoolgirls

Naira hits its strongest level of the year at ₦1,455 to the Dollar

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NERC chair promises power relief for schools, hospitals and poor homes

The Chairman of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Abdullahi Ramat, has announced plans to roll out a tariff relief scheme aimed at supporting low-income Nigerians as well as schools and hospitals. The initiative will be implemented through the Power Consumer Assistance Fund (PCAF), a measure provided for under the Electricity Act 2023.

Speaking in Kano during a visit by the management of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Ramat explained that the fund is designed to cushion the burden of rising electricity tariffs. He noted that vulnerable households and critical institutions often struggle with high energy costs, making the support both urgent and necessary.

According to him, the fund will be financed by the federal government through the National Assembly budget, alongside small contributions from wealthier electricity users. NERC will oversee its administration to ensure that assistance reaches those who need it most.

ICPC receives petition to probe ex-Rivers Sole Administrator

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has acknowledged receiving a petition seeking an investigation into the management of Rivers State’s federal allocations by former Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd.).

The petition, filed on September 23 by rights activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju, came just days after Ibas left office on September 18. It called on the anti-graft agency to urgently examine the financial records of his six-month tenure. According to Adeyanju, official figures from the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation show that Rivers State received ₦283.3 billion in allocations during that period, excluding internally generated revenue.

ICPC spokesperson, Demola Bakare, confirmed that the petition had been passed on to the commission’s legal department for review. He explained that the petition would follow due process, starting with registry entry and proceeding to the chairman, before a legal opinion is issued.

Atiku reaffirms 2027 bid, dismisses claims of stepping aside

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has restated his intention to run in the 2027 presidential election, clarifying that he has not stepped down for any candidate.

Atiku, who left the Peoples Democratic Party after contesting the last election, alongside opposition figures such as ex-governors Nasir El-Rufai, Rotimi Amaechi and Peter Obi, had in August adopted the African Democratic Congress as their joint platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

In a statement by his spokesperson, Paul Ibe, Atiku stated that media reports had misrepresented his recent interview with the BBC Hausa. He explained that he never suggested or implied stepping aside, but only stated that young politicians and other aspirants were free to contest the election. He added that if a young candidate were to emerge through a fair primary, he would give his full support.

Remi Tinubu launches free sanitary pad scheme for schoolgirls

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has launched a free sanitary pad distribution programme in Gombe, aimed at empowering schoolgirls and addressing menstrual hygiene challenges.

The initiative, known as Flow With Confidence under the Renewed Hope Initiative, will provide a year’s supply of disposable pads to 370,000 girls nationwide. Each of the 36 states and the FCT will receive 10,000 pads, distributed through the offices of their first ladies.

Mrs Tinubu said no girl should miss school because of her period, stressing that period poverty brings stigma and disrupts education. She described the campaign as a step towards restoring dignity, ending period-related setbacks, and safeguarding the future of young girls.

Naira hits its strongest level of the year at ₦1,455 to the Dollar

The naira continued its upward run on Wednesday, trading at ₦1,455 to the dollar on the Nigeria Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM), while the parallel market hovered between ₦1,460 and ₦1,470. The narrowing gap between the markets has pushed forex speculation to a record low.

Analysts link the steady rise to more substantial foreign reserves, which climbed to $43.05 billion, alongside a decline in speculative trading. These gains stem from reforms implemented by the Central Bank of Nigeria, which have boosted investor confidence and enhanced liquidity.

The naira’s rally, which has stretched over recent months, marks its strongest performance this year and has been described as a turning point for the currency as positive market sentiment deepens.