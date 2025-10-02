Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Police Service Commission Introduces Whistle-Blower Policy to Curb Recruitment Corruption

Police Service Commission introduces whistle-blower policy to curb recruitment corruption

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Police Service Commission introduces whistle-blower policy to curb recruitment corruption

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has launched a whistle-blowing initiative to fight corruption and malpractice in the recruitment process of the Nigeria Police. The commission said the move would make recruitment more transparent, merit-based, and fair.

Under the new policy, members of the public now have a secure channel to report cases of bribery, fraud, or irregularities linked to police recruitment. The commission assured that reports would be treated with confidentiality.

PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said the aim is to strengthen good governance and protect national security by ensuring that only qualified and credible candidates are admitted into the police force.

Fubara begins to reshuffling cabinet, prepares commissioner list

Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara is preparing to forward a list of commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly, sources revealed yesterday. He is also expected to appoint a new Secretary to the State Government and Chief of Staff in the coming days.

To make room for the changes, the governor dissolved his pre-suspension executive council. The announcement came during a valedictory session held alongside Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary celebration at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The shake-up marks the latest step in Fubara’s efforts to reorganise his administration as he sets the stage for fresh appointments.

Strike hits Nigeria’s oil, gas and power supply

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd) has raised concerns over heavy losses in crude oil, gas and power supply caused by a three-day strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN). Group Chief Executive Officer Bashir Ojulari said the suspended strike cut oil production by 16 per cent, marketed gas by 30 per cent and reduced national power supply by 20 per cent.

In a letter to the petroleum regulators, as well as the National Security Adviser and the DSS, Ojulari noted that the action disrupted vital energy operations. Oil terminals, gas plants and power facilities were forced to shut down, worsening the country’s revenue strain.

The strike stemmed from a dispute between the union and Dangote Refinery. Its impact included the deferment of about 283,000 barrels of crude oil per day and 1.7 billion standard cubic feet of gas daily, cutting off income from Nigeria’s two biggest revenue sources.

Nigerians still stuck in Ethiopian prisons as agreement stalls

Efforts to bring Nigerians jailed in Ethiopia back home have hit a setback, with many still locked up while talks drag on. The long-awaited Memorandum of Understanding that would allow them to serve their sentences in Nigeria has not yet been approved by the Ethiopian government.

Civil society groups and Nigerian officials have been pushing for progress, but the agreement remains unsigned despite months of diplomatic discussions. The delay has left dozens of families waiting anxiously for news.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said on Wednesday that Nigeria had already completed its part of the process. She stressed that the holdup was entirely on the Ethiopian side.

Tinubu pledges unity at reopening of National Theatre

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the country will remain united and continue to grow as a vibrant economy under his leadership. He urged citizens to stop portraying the nation in a negative light and instead work together to build a stronger future.

Speaking on Wednesday night at the inauguration of the newly renovated National Arts Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, Tinubu stressed the importance of national pride. The project was funded through a partnership between the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Bankers’ Committee, and both the federal and Lagos State governments.

The president reminded Nigerians that the theatre, which he renamed in July 2024 as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts, stands as a symbol of cultural unity. He called on all citizens to proudly project Nigeria’s image, noting that only unity and positive action can strengthen the nation.