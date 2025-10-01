Article

10 Nigerians Who Made Nigeria Proud This Decade 

In honor of Nigeria’s Independence Day, we list 10 Nigerians who have made the country proud and attained global recognition within this decade. 

  1. Wizkid

Securing a Grammy Awards win at the 63rd Academy Awards, the musician became the first Nigerian artist of his decade to win a Grammy Award, for the best music video for his hit song with Beyoncé “Brown Skin Girl.”

2. Tobi Amusan 

The athlete made history when she won Nigeria’s first ever gold medal at the World Athletics Championships In 2022 during the 100m hurdles. 

3. Chidi Okezie

The athlete won a historic gold medal at the 2024 Olympics, securing her win in the 400m race. 

4. Hilda Baci

The two time Guinness world record holder has put Nigeria on the global map with her historic victory in both attempts at obtaining a Guinness record. First in 2023, for the longest hours of cooking, and now in 2025 for the biggest pot of Jollof cooked.

5. Burna Boy

The Nigerian music artist also brought global fame to Nigerian, with music that is one of the greatest afrobeat exports, he won a Grammy at the 63rd academy awards for the best global album for his “Twice as Tall” album in 2021.

6. Ngozi Okonja-Iweala

In 2021, Ngozi Okonja-Iweala became not only the first woman to lead the World Trade Organization, but also the first African in history to sit at that position. Her appointment made global news, skyrocketing Nigeria to global status.

7. Rema 

In 2022, Rema’s hit single “Calm Down” became the first Afrobeats song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, attaining global recognition and putting Afrobeat further on the map.

8. Anthony Joshua

The professional boxer won the world heavyweight championship from 2019-2021, putting him at the top with Nigerian athletes who received global recognition. 

9. Tems 

Tems has received accolades in so many ways, in 2024 she became the first African woman in history to be awarded a Billboard Women In Music Awards and went on to win two Grammy awards, making her the Nigerian artist with the most Grammy awards

10. Ayra Starr

With her hit single “Rush” that attained global success, Ayra Starr became the first female Nigerian artist to hit 1 billion views on YouTube. 

This feat shows how much of a global phenomenon the musician has become for her generation.

Tags: , , , ,

