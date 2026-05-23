YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Peter Obi Says He Is “Not Running” From Atiku Abubakar

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Secures 131,096 Votes in APC Presidential Primary in Edo

Bruno Fernandes Wins 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award

Tunde Kelani Urges Creatives to Return to Cultural Roots

NDLEA Club Raid Cost Me Over N3bn – Pretty Mike

Peter Obi Says He Is “Not Running” From Atiku Abubakar

Peter Obi has dismissed speculation that he is avoiding former Vice President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 presidential race, insisting that the two remain politically close despite recent rumours of tension within opposition circles. Speaking on the sidelines of the Spier Dialogue 2026 in Cape Town, Obi described Atiku as a respected leader and “elder brother,” stressing that he has “never run from anybody” and that any perceived distance has more to do with differences in political approach than personal conflict. His remarks come amid increasing speculation over opposition alliances and possible ticket arrangements ahead of the 2027 election.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Secures 131,096 Votes in APC Presidential Primary in Edo

President Bola Tinubu won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in Edo State with 131,096 votes across the state’s 192 wards, overwhelmingly defeating challenger Stanley Osifo, who reportedly secured just one vote. Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo, who served as the returning officer, described the exercise as peaceful and said the results reflected votes collated from all 18 local government areas, with Tinubu dominating virtually every ward in the state. The outcome forms part of the APC’s ongoing nationwide primary process ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Bruno Fernandes Wins 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season Award

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named the 2025/26 Premier League Player of the Season after a standout campaign in which he played a central role in guiding United back into the UEFA Champions League places. Fernandes finished the season with eight league goals and a record-equalling 20 assists—matching the single-season Premier League assist record previously held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne—while also leading the division in chances created. The Portuguese midfielder, who had already won the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award earlier this season, becomes the first Manchester United player in years to claim the league’s top individual honour.

Tunde Kelani Urges Creatives to Return to Cultural Roots

Veteran filmmaker Tunde Kelani has urged young African creatives to stay deeply connected to their cultural identity, warning that overreliance on technology and foreign influences could weaken originality in storytelling. Speaking in an interview, Kelani argued that Africa’s greatest creative strength lies in its rich languages, traditions, architecture, and indigenous stories, encouraging filmmakers and content creators to embrace modern tools without abandoning authenticity. He stressed that creatives should use technology to tell uniquely African stories rather than imitate foreign models, saying cultural heritage remains one of the continent’s biggest artistic advantages.

NDLEA Club Raid Cost Me Over N3bn – Pretty Mike

Lagos socialite Mike Nwogu, known as Pretty Mike, revealed that an October 2025 NDLEA raid on his Proxy Nightclub cost him over N3 billion. Operatives stormed the venue over an alleged drug party, arresting 100 people and seizing illicit substances. This triggered federal conspiracy charges, a N50 million bail, and a forced nine-month closure. Nwogu blamed the massive financial hit on immediate property destruction, unpaid customer tabs, steep legal fees, and the cost of totally upgrading the club’s interior to win back patrons. But the incident has not stopped his signature public stunts, which he claims are self-funded, spontaneous pieces of performance art.