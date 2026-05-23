What Do The Streets Think About “Call Of My Life”?

Over a week ago, a Nollywood rom-com directed by Dammy Twitch was released in cinemas, and the reactions to it have been both exciting and shocking to witness.

Although the reactions have been largely positive, a few questions have been raised by people who watched the film. The largest commentary, however, has been, “Nollywood needs more romcoms like this, especially in an era where many complain that Nollywood has left behind its roots in great romcoms in the days of old Nollywood.”

The Positive Responses To “Call of My Life”

The positive responses to “Call of My Life” have stemmed from a few reasons, and some of those reasons are:

The Chemistry Between the Main Leads

The majority of the praise the film has received has been directed towards the obvious chemistry between the leads. Soluchi (Uzoamaka Power) and Eli (Andrew Bunting) have won over fans not only with the chemistry they display in the film but also with the chemistry they show in promoting the film and their characters.

The Romcom Drought

Another factor that has come into play in the love “Call of My Life” has continued to receive is the rom-com drought that Nollywood has faced in recent times. While there have been films released that are in the romcom vein, many viewers believe that “Call of My Life” is the first romcom since “The Wedding Party” to fill the need for a Nigerian romcom.

The Realism in the Writing

The writing in “Call of My Life” may have leaned into the whimsical genre needed for most romantic films, but it did not shy away from also taking on a realistic approach. (Uzoamaka Power) Soluchi’s ex, Kalu, played by Zubby Michael, was so realistically Igbo that it elicited shock and excitement from the audience, who felt they could relate to the intricacies of his character.

The Cinematography

Perhaps the greatest reaction “Call of My Life” has received has been praise for its cinematography. It is the kind that keeps your attention on what you need to focus on while also highlighting all the important details that could easily be missed. It was a masterpiece that fed into the writing and chemistry between the leads.

The Casting Choice

The casting choices were perfect, well put together, and a delight to watch on-screen, with emphasis on the one for Soluchi’s best friend, played by Beverly Osu, and the surprisingly exceptional character played by Justin Ugonna, who shone in his first major role, and down to Soluchi’s parents, played by Nkem Owoh and Patience Ozokwor; we could tell there was care put into picking the right cast for the film.

The Not So Positive Comments

Although “Call of My Life” leaned towards earning more positive reviews from its audience, the criticism also stemmed from what others described as the film’s best part. For some, the film felt too focused on spinning a romantic story, leaving too little effort to give the main characters more depth beyond their obvious chemistry. While the connection between the two was delightful to watch, viewers have admitted that at one point, their chemistry felt like all the substance their relationship had, with no effort to explore their emotional depth as a couple.

What do we think?

The positive reviews far outweigh the negatives for “Call of My Life,” and after years of rom-com drought, a well-made rom-com is a much-appreciated addition to Nigerian cinema. We believe the presence of criticism does not mar the positives of a good film; if anything, it is a much-needed reflection for writers and directors, who will be inadvertently inspired to give us more romcoms.