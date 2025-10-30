Ten Classic Nollywood Films To Rewatch

Nollywood has given us some unforgettable movies over the years, and a few have really stood out as true classics. Whether you’re a long-time fan or just discovering Nigerian films, some movies are worth watching again.

These top 10 Nollywood classics aren’t just entertaining; they also have memorable stories and amazing performances that make them timeless. So, if you’re looking for some films to rewatch, here’s a list of ones you can’t miss!

Osuofia In London (2003)

After inheriting the vast estate of his deceased brother, Osuofia finds himself in London, navigating a new world.

This 2003 is one of the most popular Nollywood comedy films.

Glamour Girls (1994)

This two part nollywood film details the life of single and independent women, who become immersed in the world of wealthy socialites and find themselves stuck in a state of confusion.

Diamond Ring

After getting engaged to a wealthy man, Keji’s life takes a chaotic turn when she crashes into an old lover who returns a Diamond ring to her and sets off an unexpected train of events that alters the course of her life.

Phone Swap (2012)

When a fashion designer and her arrogant boss swap phones by accident in a busy airport, their lives are intertwined and they are forced to carry out each other’s assignments.

Oracle (1998)

This 1998 film follows the adventures of 4 men who are sent on a secret mission on a mysterious island in search for the unraveling of an oracle.

Isoken (2017)

When a 34 year old woman is faced with pressure from family to marry a suitable Nigerian man, she finds herself having to navigate cultural norms and expectations when she instead falls in love with a white man.

93 Days (2016)

A megacity is thrown into chaos and disarray when they are faced with the deadliest disease, with a limited chance of survival.

Domitilla (1996)

This 1996 film follows the life of a young woman who is forced to turn to prostitution after facing difficulties. It is a great classic Nollywood film to watch.

Old School Teacher (2002)

Exploring the power of friendship and humor, the movie follows the lives of three old friends who make a decision to open a new school to relive their youth after reminiscing about their past, only to find their plans in ruins when a group of students cause disaster.

White Waters (2007)

Melvin, who lives with his aging grandmother, finds himself volunteering to join the state track team in order to combat loneliness, and unexpectedly falls in love with another athlete who makes his goals easier.