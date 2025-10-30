Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Reverses Pardon for 175 Convicts After Public Outcry

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NNPC Raises Price of Petrol to ₦1,025 and ₦1,060

Tinubu reverses pardon for 175 convicts after public outcry

President Bola Tinubu has cancelled the earlier pardon granted to 175 convicts, including kidnappers, drug traffickers, and fraudsters, after widespread criticism of the October 11 pardon list.

According to a statement by his media adviser, Bayo Onanuga, the decision followed consultations with the Council of State and public feedback. Offenders convicted of serious crimes were removed from the list, while others had their sentences reduced instead.

The Presidency said the move aimed to protect public safety, respect victims’ rights, and support law enforcement morale. The reversal followed outrage over the inclusion of Maryam Sanda, sentenced to death in 2020 for killing her husband.

FG releases ₦2.3bn to settle university lecturers’ salaries

The Federal Government has released ₦2.3bn to pay outstanding salary and promotion arrears owed to lecturers in public universities, as part of efforts to prevent another strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, confirmed the payment on Wednesday, noting that it represents Batch 8 of arrears cleared through the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation. He said the move demonstrates President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to improving lecturers’ welfare.

Alausa added that the government is also finalising payments for third-party deductions and pension remittances to further address lingering financial issues in the sector.

Economists urge CBN to introduce ₦10,000 and ₦20,000 notes to restore the Naira’s value

A new report by Quartus Economics has called on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to introduce ₦10,000 and ₦20,000 notes to make the naira more portable and cut the growing cost of cash transactions.

The review, “Is Africa’s Eagle Stuck or Soaring Back to Life?”, argued that the ₦1,000 note has lost its real purchasing power due to continued currency depreciation, making it nearly obsolete.

Quartus analysts said fears that higher denominations would worsen inflation were unfounded, noting that countries adopt such measures after depreciation to preserve convenience, not to drive up prices.

Bayelsa Deputy Governor heads to court to stop alleged impeachment plot

Bayelsa State Deputy Governor Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo has filed a lawsuit against the state House of Assembly, alleging a plot to impeach him for refusing to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, Ewhrudjakpo claimed lawmakers were under pressure to remove him for staying in the PDP after Governor Douye Diri resigned from the party. He also said some local council heads faced similar threats.

He is seeking court orders to stop any impeachment move, prevent interference with his security, and bar recognition of any replacement from another party.

US ends automatic renewal of immigrant work permits

The US Department of Homeland Security has announced a new rule ending the automatic extension of work permits for immigrants who apply to renew their Employment Authorisation Documents (EAD) in certain categories.

Effective October 30, 2025, immigrants will no longer receive automatic extensions when filing for renewal, except in limited cases provided by law or special notices for Temporary Protected Status holders. The DHS said the move will allow for more frequent vetting to detect fraud and identify individuals who pose potential security risks.

USCIS director Joseph Edlow said the rule prioritises national security over convenience and urged immigrants to apply for renewals early to avoid losing work authorisation.