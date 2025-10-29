theme-sticky-logo-alt
"Many People" The Non-Stop Trending Sound in Nigeria by AG Baby
October 29, 2025
"Many People" The Trending Sound in Nigeria by AG Baby

Nigerian musicians are often the source of trending dance and video challenges on social media platforms, from funny sounds to a specific part of a song going viral and becoming an earworm, to creating unique transitions from certain songs. To keep you up to date on the latest trend, we take a look at Adekunle... Read More
10 LEADING NIGERIAN ARTISTES IN 2024
Unusual Praise 2024: A Night of Spirit-Filled Worship and Empowerment

Nigerian musicians are often the source of trending dance and video challenges on social media platforms, from funny sounds to a specific part of a song going viral and becoming an earworm, to creating unique transitions from certain songs. To keep you up to date on the latest trend, we take a look at Adekunle Gold’s trending song, “Many People.”

From the moment it was released, the song captured the hearts of Nigerians and was even used by celebrities in their social media videos and pictures; however, last week, it started gaining more traction for a different reason. 

A major part of the song has become a popular TikTok sound, with more influencers and content creators jumping on it and creating viral videos. 

The song has received millions in streams and critical acclaim, not just from Nigerians but also from international waters. The song was written by Adekunle Gold and Olayinka Ayefele and produced by The Kazez and Seyifunmi. 

While the music video for the song has not been released, as evidenced by the trends it has sparked, it is already a viral hit and one of the most popular songs off the artist’s new album. 

In less than a month since its release, the song has already done so many numbers, and with the creation of the trend, there’s no telling how much further it’ll go.

@_miissdee This is the most fun grwm I’ve filmed😂❤️ this song lives rent free in my head😭❤️❤️ tryna overcome my fear of filming in public😭 inspired by @Tyems #grwm #skincare #getreadywithme #GRWM #musicgrwm #adekunlegold #creative #creator ♬ Many People – Adekunle Gold
@dmw_kiki GRWM for Class (Many People Edition) #grwm #getreadywithme #covenantuniversity #blowup #musicgrwm ♬ Many People – Adekunle Gold
@_thegirllroseyyy I enjoyed filming this soo much🤣.#Grwm#adekunlegold #manypeople #trendingvideo #softgirl ♬ original sound – Chi Chi❤️🦦✨
@mcgoldenstar Happy Bride and Her Friends Many People by @Adekunle Gold #adekunlegold #manypeoplechallege #manypeoplebyadekunlegold ♬ original sound – mcgoldenstar
