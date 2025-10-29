Get To Know Susan Pwajok: A Gen Z Actor And Influencer

Omoni Oboli Returns with “The Uprising: Wives on Strike”, the Third Sequel to the Franchise

The name Susan Pwajok is most likely familiar to you if you grew up watching the African Magic series, “The Johnsons.”

Susan Ganchung Pwajok, born on the 15th of January, 2003, is a 22-year-old Gen Z Actor, Podcaster, and influencer, with several movies under her belt and thousands of followers across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Susan began her acting career at the tender age of three. By 2012, at age nine, she became a household name and a popular figure for children her age when she started acting in what eventually became a big series, titled “The Johnsons.”

Her role in the African Magic series cemented her career as an actor, and in 2017, she won the Movie Personality of the Year award.

Susan has featured in other movies and series, including MTV’s “Shuga,” “A Night In 2005,” “A Lagos Love Story,” and her most recent work, “Lowkey Adults.”

She also hosts a podcast called “Surviving Lagos”, where she has had celebrity guests and discussed trending issues in the state, a lot of which have gone viral.

While Susan Pwajok’s primary career is acting, she has made a name for herself outside of acting through her podcast, as a fashion influencer, and as an Executive Producer.

The 22-year-old may have started her career early, but the more than a decade of experience she has in the industry has the potential to continue to propel her toward greater success in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

With 510k followers on Instagram, over 150k on TikTok, and over 19k on YouTube, Susan is on a consistent track towards stardom.