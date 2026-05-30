Best Photography From The Ojude Oba Festival

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The 2026 Ojude Oba Festival was held on the 29th of May, and as usual, the looks from the festival have gone viral. The looks from this year were colorful, regal and felt like a nod to the intersection between cultural, historical and modern fashion. In this article, we list our top 8 favorite looks at the 2026 Ojude Oba festival.

Princess Adesile

Princess Adesile came out with what we believe was the most eye-catching and memorable look at the 2026 Ojude Oba. In a yellow and blue feathered skirt and blouse aso-oke look, it felt like she paid homage to the style of the generation before us, while adding a unique modern touch to it. Her look was designed by her own brand, Desile Lagos.

Sindodo Tayo

The women at the 2026 Ojude Oba brought their A-game, and actor and filmmaker Sindodo Tayo was no exception. Her black and pink abaya look designed by Douzngrace was stunning and beautifully styled.

Ayokunle Dongo

Visual artist and storyteller Ayokunle Dongo’s look for Ojude Oba was colorful, regal and a visual representation of storytelling with fashion. The green agbada is one of our favorite looks from the entire festival.

Ebunoluwa Dosumu

Award-winning host, designer and influencer Ebunoluwa Dosumu had two looks for the Ojude Oba festival, and while both looks were exquisite, our favorite is her top to bottom golden look designed by Shakaratrybe.

Akin Faminu

Akin Faminu’s reign as one of the best dressed men in the industry is one that he has carried into this year’s Ojude Oba. In a colorful aso-oke look designed by Black Dudu, the fashion creator looked every bit of a regal prince.

Eniola Badmus

Actress and producer Eniola Badmus was present at the 2026 Ojude Oba, and she stole our attention with her regal outfit designed by LolarsFinesse. Her outfit was not only beautiful, but she also had the photography of the day.

Farooq Oreagba

Since his viral Ojude Oba look two years ago, Mr Farooq has made it to the list of the best dressed men at the Ojude Oba, this year is no exception. In an aso-oke outfit designed by Rhobes official, he looked exactly like the star of the show.

Vectorthaviper

Rapper Vector made it to the 2026 Ojude Oba in an attire that feels like fashion, art and culture intersecting. His pinstriped aso-oke designed by Black Dudu was a unique look at the cultural festival.