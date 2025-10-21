How Long Have You Been a Fan of AG Baby? A Look at the Singer’s Rise to the Top of the Music Industry

Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, popularly known as ‘Adekunle Gold’ or ‘AG Baby,’ is one of the top artists in Nigeria and one of the top artists of his generation, with a career that has spanned over 15 years. He is a singer and songwriter who has written and produced hit songs that have impacted the history of Afrobeat.

Adekunle Gold’s interest in music began while he was listening to King Sunny Ade and Ebenezer Obey, which pushed him to become a chorister in church as a teenager, and led him to write his first song at age 15. He eventually formed a music group with his friend while in school, which he ultimately left in 2014.

At the end of 2014, Adekunle dropped his song “Sade”, a cover of One Direction’s “Story of My Life”. The release of the music brought him to the mainstream media. Not only did he receive critical acclaim, but he was also nominated for a Headies award for Best Alternative Song in 2015.

After the release of “Sade” did numbers for him in March 2015, Adekunle got signed into YBNL, a record label owned by hitmaker Olamide, and there he released his official single titled “Orente”, which got him nominated as one of the Most Promising Acts of the Year at the 2015 City People Entertainment Awards.

On July 18, 2016, Adekunle Gold revealed the cover and track list for his debut album titled “Gold”, the 16-track list featured artists like Pheelz, Masterkraft and B Bankz, amongst others. When the album was dropped on the 25th of July 2016, it peaked at Number 7 on the Billboard World Album chart for the week, and it received critical acclaim and a push into mainstream music charts in Nigeria.

In 2018, after departing from YBNL at the end of his contract with the record label, Adekunle unveiled his band, “The 79th Element”, in reference to the atomic number for Gold and in that same year, he was unveiled as the brand ambassador for Unity Bank.

His third album, titled “Afro Pop Vol 1”, dropped in 2020, on August 21st. In early 2022, Adekunle released his fourth studio album titled “Catch Me If You Can”, with production credits from industry hitmakers like Tay Iwar, Que Beats, Rymez and Spax.

In March 2023, in a statement with Billboard, the CEO of Def Jam Records, Tunji Balogun, announced that Adekunle Gold was now signed to Def Jam Records. His fifth studio album was released soon after, titled “Tequila Ever After”. The release of this album was the beginning of a new era for Adekunle Gold, as with this album, he changed his style and artistic direction, which pushed him further as a mainstream artist, had him featuring artists like Davido, and other mainstream artists.

His latest body of work, his sixth studio album “Fuji”, was released on October 4th, 2025, and it featured artists like Lojay and Shoday. While it has been out for less than a month, the album has already received praise from the general public and has done impressive numbers.

The Singer and Songwriter has continued to produce great hits, even more than a decade into his career and with his new artistic direction, certainly, he is not stopping anytime soon.