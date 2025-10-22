Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Lagos APC Stakeholders Endorse Tinubu for a Second Term in 2027

Lagos APC stakeholders endorse Tinubu for a second term in 2027

Kano Governor urges NBC to regulate online broadcasting platforms

FG orders MDAs to submit bank statements for financial scrutiny

New INEC Chairman Amupitan to resume office next week

Police charge 13 over #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest in Abuja

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State have unanimously endorsed President Bola Tinubu to seek re-election in 2027.

The endorsement was made during the APC Stakeholders Forum 2025 held on Tuesday at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, attended by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, former governors Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode, Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat, and other top party figures.

According to a statement by Sanwo-Olu’s media aide, Gboyega Akosile, the motion was moved by the Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, and seconded by Lagos Assembly Speaker Mudashiru Obasa. Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu had delivered on many of his promises and deserved another term to continue his reforms.

Kano Governor urges NBC to regulate online broadcasting platforms

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has called on the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to extend its regulation to online radio and television platforms to curb the spread of false and divisive content.

Speaking at the Africast 2025 Conference in Lagos, the governor, represented by his chief press secretary Mustapha Muhammad, warned that unverified online broadcasts often fuel hate speech and religious or political tension.

Yusuf urged the NBC to enforce ethical standards and accountability across digital media, noting that responsible regulation would promote peace and safeguard public interest as Nigeria’s broadcasting landscape continues to evolve.

FG orders MDAs to submit bank statements for financial scrutiny

The Federal Government has directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to submit statements of their accounts held in commercial banks as part of efforts to strengthen financial discipline.

This was revealed in a memo signed by the Accountant-General of the Federation, Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, obtained on Tuesday. Ogunjimi expressed concern that many MDAs still operate accounts in commercial banks despite earlier directives mandating the exclusive use of the Treasury Single Account (TSA) domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to the TSA policy, the Accountant-General instructed Federal Pay Officers to ensure strict compliance, warning that MDAs must not circumvent the policy by maintaining or operating accounts outside the TSA framework.

New INEC Chairman Amupitan to resume office next week

The newly appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, is set to officially assume office next week ahead of the November 8 Anambra State governorship election.

Sources within the commission confirmed that Amupitan will formally take charge after being sworn in by President Bola Tinubu, a ceremony expected to take place during the next Federal Executive Council meeting. The tradition allows the INEC National Commissioners to accompany the new chairman to resume duties immediately after the swearing-in.

Although the exact date of the inauguration has not been confirmed, INEC officials said preparations are underway for Amupitan’s arrival, signaling an imminent leadership transition at the electoral body.

Police charge 13 over #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest in Abuja

The police have charged thirteen protesters for their involvement in the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow demonstrations held in parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Monday.

Those charged include Aloy Ejimakor, lawyer to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, and his sibling, Prince Emmanuel Kanu. Others named in the First Information Reports (FIR) are Joshua Emmanuel, Bishop Anyalewechi, Okere Nnamdi, Clinton Chimeneze, Gabriel Joshua, Isiaka Husseini, Onyekachi Ferdinand, Amadi Prince, Edison Ojisom, Godwill Obioma, and Chima Onuchukwu.

The suspects were accused of criminal conspiracy, disobedience of an order promulgated by a public officer, inciting disturbance, and causing a breach of public peace, offences said to contravene sections 152, 114, and 113 of the Penal Code Law.