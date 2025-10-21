Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC, ASUU Unite to Demand Lasting Solution to University Strikes

Unveiling the Power of HF Markets: Your Gateway to Forex Trading

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC, ASUU unite to demand lasting solution to University strikes

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) have joined forces to push for a permanent resolution to the persistent instability in Nigeria’s university system.

At a meeting in Abuja on Monday, the NLC gave the Federal Government a four-week ultimatum to conclude talks with academic and non-academic unions. The gathering included representatives from ASUU, SSANU, COEASU, and ASUP, among others.

The move follows ASUU’s nationwide strike announced on Sunday after a 14-day ultimatum expired. The union cited unresolved issues over salaries, welfare, and the 2009 agreement. Although the government pledged ₦200 billion in recent budget allocations, ASUU described the intervention as inadequate.

Tinubu praises EFCC’s efforts as they recover assets worth ₦500 billion in two years

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared that his administration’s anti-corruption efforts have achieved major success, with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) securing over 7,000 convictions and recovering assets worth more than ₦500 billion in two years.

Speaking at a joint EFCC and National Judicial Institute (NJI) workshop in Abuja, Tinubu said the recovered funds are being used to support social investment programmes, including the Students Loan Scheme and the Consumer Credit Scheme.

Represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the President urged the judiciary to maintain integrity and impartiality in upholding justice, warning that the collapse of judicial institutions signals a nation’s moral decline.

Nigeria consumes 613 million litres of petrol in one year

New data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) shows that Nigerians consumed 613.62 million litres of petrol between October 2024 and October 10, 2025.

Despite increased output from the Dangote Refinery and other local plants, imports still dominated supply, providing about 63%, or 377.54 million litres, while domestic refineries contributed 236.08 million litres, representing 37%.

The report noted a steady rise in local production, which grew from 9.62 million litres daily in October 2024 to 18.93 million litres per day by October 2025, nearly doubling output within a year, a sign of growing capacity in Nigeria’s refining sector.

ADC demands that FG clarifies alleged coup reports

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has called on the Federal Government to explain the circumstances surrounding reports of an alleged coup attempt, urging transparency if any genuine threat exists.

Speculation had linked the cancellation of Nigeria’s 65th independence anniversary parade to the alleged plot, though the Defence Headquarters denied any connection.

In a statement on Monday, ADC spokesperson Bolaji Abdullahi said while the party condemns any attempt to undermine democracy, it is also concerned that such claims could be used to instil fear or target political opponents. The party warned against exploiting national security issues to justify political witch-hunts or suppress dissent.

Protest grounds businesses in Abuja and South-East over Nnamdi Kanu’s detention

Economic activities came to a halt across the FCT, Anambra, Enugu, and Ebonyi states on Monday as residents observed the #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest declared by activist Omoyele Sowore.

Major markets in Enugu, including Ogbete, Aria, and Kenyatta, were shut, alongside schools, banks, and motor parks. Streets were largely deserted, with few vehicles seen moving. Security was tightened as police and military patrols were deployed, with helicopters hovering over Enugu city.

Some traders said they closed shops in solidarity, while others stayed home for safety. Parents also kept their children from school amid fears of unrest. However, police spokesperson Daniel Ndukwe insisted that Enugu remained calm, stating there was no security threat or visible protest in the state.