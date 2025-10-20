Uncommon Facts About Breast Cancer That You Should Know

Watch the Trailer of BluuTV’s “A Heart on the Line”, Starring Ayoola Ayolola and Tomike Adeoye

It is breast cancer awareness month and in light of the month dedicated to the illness, in this article, we break down facts that are not often known about breast cancer.

A Large Percentage Of Lumps Are Benign

One of the facts that is not commonly known or addressed about breast cancer is the fact that 80% of the breast lumps are not cancerous, and instead caused by cysts, benign changes and other possible conditions that trigger lumps. While lumps are a good way to find out if you have breast cancer, they are not always cancerous.

Genetic Risk Is Not A Definite Cause

While having a gene mutation like BRCA1 or BRCA2 can increase the chances or risk of having breast cancer, they are also not a definitive guarantee for the development of breast cancer.

Family History Is Not An Encompassing Factor

While a family with a history of breast cancer increases the chances, a large majority of the women who are diagnosed with breast cancers do not have a family history of it.

Men Can Also Be Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

A fact that is not often discussed is the reality that men can also develop and be diagnosed with breast cancer, because they too possess breast tissues.

The Contribution Of Hormones

Hormones are also known to play a large role in breast cancer, as girls who start their periods before 12 and women who begin their menopause before 60, have a higher chances of being diagnosed because of their hormones.

There are many factors surrounding breast cancers and it is important to note the causes of the illness, so it is easier to diagnose and treat before it becomes too late.