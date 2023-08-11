Professor Pat Utomi Opens Up About Cancer Diagnosis

Renowned professor of political economy, Pat Utomi, has candidly shared his personal battle with cancer, shedding light on his journey in a series of tweets.

In a disclosure that underscores the importance of raising awareness, Utomi revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer in 2022 following a biopsy procedure. Biopsies, involving the extraction of tissue or cell samples for testing, are instrumental in detecting cancer, as stated by the Mayo Clinic.

Though the exact form of cancer he is confronting remains undisclosed, Utomi offered insights into his experiences. During the lead-up to the 2023 elections, he recounted making periodic visits to a cancer center in Ikeja, Nigeria, amidst his campaign commitments. Utomi’s openness about his cancer struggles revealed a shared sentiment among his peers of a similar age group, highlighting a potentially widespread issue.

In a move to dispel the stigma around discussing cancer, Utomi expressed his determination to break the silence. “Did not see why it was taboo to say you were in a battle with Cancer. The more I talked about it the more I found many of my age in similar circumstances,” he shared candidly.

Utomi further underscored the gravity of the situation, indicating that the prevalence of cancer among Nigerian men over 60 appears alarmingly high. He emphasized the significance of early detection, suggesting that silence might contribute to missed opportunities for timely intervention.

Amidst the demands of the 2023 elections, Utomi’s interactions with a cancer center remained a steadfast part of his routine. However, after the electoral campaign concluded, a collaborative effort emerged. Utomi’s young nephews and cousins, medical professionals based in Europe and the United States, joined forces with the Lakeshore medical team to provide direct care, signaling a united front against his condition.

The transition towards a more comprehensive approach prompted a temporary absence from the public eye, as Utomi explained, “That’s how it seemed. I went quiet cause they controlled my phones to reduce stress.”

I am moved this dawn of light to confront an epidemic under the carpet with great harm to men. Prostate cancer is bringing death and misery to many men. Had they been forewarned the misery containment and even chances of cure could be much enhanced, like women have with breast CA — Pat Utomi (@UtomiPat) August 11, 2023

Utomi’s influential role in Nigerian politics and society has spanned decades, tracing back to the late ’70s when he was appointed as a special assistant to then-President Shehu Shagari. His dedication to public service and advocacy remains steadfast, with his recent candid revelation casting a spotlight on the importance of awareness, early detection, and unity in confronting the challenges posed by cancer.

It is Utomi’s hope that his openness will encourage a broader dialogue, ultimately leading to improved cancer awareness, support, and well-being for individuals across his country and beyond.