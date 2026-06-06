Weekly Highlights | Here’s What You Missed Over the Week

Qing Madi Released “Barely Legal” While Fighting A $2 Million Lawsuit, and The Title Was Not an Accident

Phyna apologises to Police as she retracts arrest claim

Odumodublvck calls out arrest scheme as Chocolate City responds

Kunle Afolayan speaks out on rising insecurity in Nigeria

YouTuber says he and his wife received death threats after terminating a Down Syndrome pregnancy

Pasuma threatens legal action over unauthorised use of his music and image

Phyna apologises to Police as she retracts arrest claim

Reality TV star Phyna has apologised to Nigerians and the police after earlier raising an alarm that her cameraman had been taken away by men she believed were not security officials.

In a new video, the former BBNaija winner explained that the situation had been resolved. She clarified that the men involved were officers from Ajah Police Station and not kidnappers as she initially feared.

Phyna said her cameraman was arrested after police reportedly found a small quantity of a substance on him. She thanked the officers and the Divisional Police Officer for handling the matter, while some social media users criticised her for speaking publicly before confirming the facts.

Odumodublvck calls out arrest scheme as Chocolate City responds

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has accused Chocolate City Music of attempting to have him arrested ahead of his international tours. In a series of social media posts, the artiste claimed the label had repeatedly tried to disrupt his career activities, alleging similar efforts were made before his US tour and are now resurfacing before his planned European shows.

The rapper also questioned the legitimacy of a police petition reportedly filed against him, alleging it lacked proper contact details. He expressed concern over the timing of the legal actions, suggesting they were intended to interfere with his movement and professional engagements.

Reacting to the claims, Chocolate City Music denied any involvement in efforts to arrest the rapper. Desmond Ezebuiro, Public Relations Lead for Bean Creative IMC, a subsidiary of the Chocolate City Group, said the company does not have the authority to order the arrest of any individual.

Kunle Afolayan speaks out on rising insecurity in Nigeria

Nigerian actor and filmmaker Kunle Afolayan has expressed concern over the growing wave of kidnappings and violent attacks across the country. In an Instagram post, the filmmaker urged Nigerians to remain hopeful and united despite the worsening security situation.

Afolayan called on citizens to embrace compassion, solidarity and faith, stressing that Nigeria has overcome difficult periods in the past. He prayed for peace to return to affected communities and for families facing uncertainty to find comfort and strength.

The 51-year-old also revealed that the insecurity crisis has affected him personally. He admitted that recent incidents have left him feeling anxious, especially when travelling by road, adding that he shares the fears of many Nigerians and continues to pray for everyone’s safety.

YouTuber says he and his wife received death threats after terminating a Down Syndrome pregnancy

YouTuber Jesse Ridgway has revealed that he and his wife, Ashley, received death threats after sharing their decision to terminate a pregnancy following a prenatal diagnosis indicating a high likelihood of Down syndrome.

The content creator, also known as McJuggerNuggets, said genetic testing showed a 95% chance that their baby would be born with Trisomy 21, the chromosomal condition that causes Down syndrome. After considering the medical information and potential challenges associated with the condition, the couple decided to end the pregnancy. Ridgway described the choice as extremely difficult and said it was made only after careful consideration.

The announcement sparked intense debate online, with social media users around the globe criticising the couple’s decision. Some comments came from relatives of people living with Down syndrome, while others questioned the couple’s reasoning. The National Down Syndrome Society did not directly address the case but later shared information highlighting that many parents report experiencing negative bias when receiving a Down syndrome diagnosis.

Ridgway said he was shocked by the reaction, describing the messages directed at him and his wife as deeply disturbing. He claimed they had been subjected to continuous harassment and numerous death threats while grieving the loss of their unborn child.

Pasuma threatens legal action over unauthorised use of his music and image

Fuji music star Pasuma has warned individuals and companies against using his music, image and other creative works without permission. In a legal notice issued through his lawyers, the singer accused some social media platforms, production companies and music distributors of exploiting his intellectual property without authorisation.

According to the notice, the alleged infringements involve the unauthorised use and distribution of his sound recordings, musical compositions, videos, likeness, and other protected materials across digital platforms. Pasuma described the actions as a violation of Nigeria’s copyright laws and an unlawful exploitation of his creative work.

The singer demanded the immediate removal of all unauthorised content and ordered those involved to stop distributing or selling such materials. His legal team gave the affected parties until June 19, 2026, to comply, warning that failure to do so could result in a lawsuit seeking damages, injunctions, and other legal remedies.