Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

This past week in Nigeria was filled with big news, from a record attempt, to top nominations, unexpected marriage separations and news from the Big Brother Naija and music industry fights. In this article, we give a recap of what you missed over the weekend.

Nollywood Star Regina Daniels Separates From Husband

Over the weekend, videos of disturbing truth came out about the couple’s marriage with Regina’s brother taking to his social media account to show support for his sister and her decision on the separation, after she had been allegedly harassed by thugs sent by her husband.

Omoni Oboli Hosts Premiere For Love In Every Word 2

After the success of the first film, the actress hosted a Star studded premiere for the second part of the well loved romance film.

While the movie will be premiering on Omoni’s YouTube channel like the first part did, the premiere might bring about a new era of premieres for YouTube movies.

Davido Names Abia Female Hostel After His Late Mum

The musician unveiled the new hostel in Abia state university over the weekend at a convocation ceremony, and while speaking of the new hostel, David addressed the students and explained why it was named “The Veronica Imade Adeleke Hall” after his mother.

Odumodu Engages Blaqbonez’s Manager In Heated Argument

Shortly after rapper Blaqbonez dropped his diss track directed at Odumodu with screenshots of his exchange with the older rapper, revelations began to unfold about the drama between both artistes and soon after, a video surfaced of the older rapper in an heated exchange with Blaqbonez’s manager.

The video has had people speculating about the exact reason behind their fight.

Former Big Brother Housemate Phyna Arrested After Fight At An Hotel

After clips of the reality star’s fight with an unnamed woman went viral, the Big Brother Naija season 7 winner cried out about being arrested by the hotel management for destroying their property in the fight.

It is unclear if the reality star has been released since then.