styles of the week
January 15, 2026
Top 5 Styles Of The Week You Should Check Out

by YNaija
Nigerian celebrities have brought the heat, picture-wise, this week, from studio photos to photos from nights out and some from vacations. Some of these pictures have had us shocked and on the edge of our seats for more. 

  1. Tiwa Savage 

The singer and actress shared pictures of herself in a stunning yellow dress designed by Kilentar while on a night out on Instagram.

  1. Dede Ashiogwu

The Big Brother Naija season 10 runner-up shared pictures of herself dressed in a gorgeous pink and red maxi dress while on vacation in Dubai.

  1. Chioma Ikokwu 

The entrepreneur and fashion influencer shared pictures of herself dressed in native Igbo attire designed by Weiz Dhurm Franklyn. The dress is a fusion of native Igbo fashion and futuristic design.

  1. Kola Omotoso 

The Big Brother Naija season 10 contestant took to Instagram to share pictures of himself looking well put together in a Zara Menswear outfit.

  1. Kiekie

The TV host and actress took Instagram by storm when she shared pictures of herself in a stunning two-piece set designed by Accost collection, for which she is the creative director.

Fashion
YNaija
