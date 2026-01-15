theme-sticky-logo-alt
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Instructs Banks to Add 7.5% VAT on Transfers and USSD Charges from January 19
January 15, 2026
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Instructs Banks to Add 7.5% VAT on Transfers and USSD Charges from January 19

by YNaija
Across Nigeria's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn't miss.  FG instructs banks to add 7.5% VAT on transfers and USSD charges from January 19 Banks and fintech firms in Nigeria have been told to begin charging 7.5% value-added tax on selected electronic banking services...
Gabriel Afolayan and Meg Otanwa Star in Clarence Peters’ Series “Inside Life”
5 Things that should matter today
Fuel Price Hike Looms As Crude Oil Hits $94 – FG, Labour Meet Today After Over Planned Indefinite Strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today
  • FG instructs banks to add 7.5% VAT on transfers and USSD charges from January 19
  • Super Eagles bow out of the AFCON 2025 in a penalty loss to Morocco
  • ‘Punitive and insensitive’: TUC blasts FG over pay cut for striking health workers
  • FG, ASUU seal deal as Professors get new allowance structure
  • US Embassy reopens modern American Centre in Abuja

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

FG instructs banks to add 7.5% VAT on transfers and USSD charges from January 19

Banks and fintech firms in Nigeria have been told to begin charging 7.5% value-added tax on selected electronic banking services from Monday, January 19, 2026. Customers were informed through emails sent by payment platforms.

The tax will apply to service charges on mobile transfers, USSD transactions, and card issuance fees. It will only affect the bank’s service fee, not the amount being transferred.

According to the notice, the VAT will be remitted to the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS). Interest earned on savings and deposits remains exempt, meaning customers will not be taxed on returns from their accounts. Other providers are expected to notify users soon.

Super Eagles bow out of the AFCON 2025 in a penalty loss to Morocco

Nigeria’s push for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations crown ended in pain on Wednesday night after a 4–2 penalty shootout loss to hosts Morocco in Rabat. The semi-final finished goalless after normal time and extra time, and the tie was decided by missed spot kicks.

Without suspended captain Wilfred Ndidi, coach Eric Chelle named Raphael Onyedika in midfield, but the Super Eagles struggled to control play. Morocco dominated possession, backed by a loud home crowd.

Clear chances were limited. Stanley Nwabali made key saves, while Ademola Lookman threatened at the other end. Nigeria held firm until penalties, where two misses sealed their exit from the tournament.

‘Punitive and insensitive’: TUC blasts FG over pay cut for striking health workers

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Nigeria has criticised the federal government for ordering the suspension of salaries for striking members of the Joint Health Sector Unions under the no-work, no-pay rule.

The directive, issued on January 9 by the health ministry to heads of federal hospitals, was described by TUC president Festus Osifo as provocative and against basic industrial relations practice.

Osifo said halting salaries through IPPIS amounts to intimidation, not policy. He added that punishing health workers while talks are ongoing is unfair, especially as they keep the system running despite harsh conditions and economic pressure.

FG, ASUU seal deal as Professors get new allowance structure

A revised pay framework for professors in public universities has been announced following a renegotiated agreement between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities. The deal was signed on Wednesday to curb frequent strikes in the sector.

Education Minister Tunji Alausa and Minister of State Suwaiba Ahmad led the talks, which also resolved long-standing disputes linked to the 2009 FG ASUU agreement. ASUU president Chris Piwuna said the union expects full government commitment.

Under the new terms, professors will earn ₦1.74 million annually as the consolidated academic tools allowance, while readers will receive ₦840,000. The package takes effect from January 1, 2026.

US Embassy reopens modern American Centre in Abuja

A newly redesigned American Centre has been reopened at the United States Embassy in Abuja, raising the total number of American Centres across Nigeria to 29. The upgraded facility offers modern spaces and improved technology to support learning and skills development.

The centre provides access to information about the United States, English learning, study advice for US schools, cultural programmes, alumni networking, and professional training for Nigerians of all ages.

US Ambassador Richard Mills Jr said the centre promotes opportunity, creativity, and connection. Public Diplomacy Counsellor Lee McManis added that the space strengthens cultural exchange and learning nationwide.

