EFCC begins probing influencer Blessing CEO

Nigeria set to cancel passports of citizens who renounce nationality

Wife of Nigerian comedian threatens legal action over rumors

American singer Taylor Swift reportedly set to marry in July

Federal Government publishes list of 48 individuals and institutions linked to terrorism in Nigeria

EFCC Begins Probing Influencer Blessing CEO

Content creator and influencer Blessing CEO is in hot waters as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission begins probing allegations of fraud and forgery against her.

Blessing CEO, who claimed she had stage four cancer and received millions of Naira in donations from fans and colleagues in the industry, was called out over the week by a cancer patient who claimed the influencer reached out to her and forged her results to fool the public. Although Blessing has dismissed all the allegations leveled against her, the EFCC has begun a probe on her.

Nigeria Set To Cancel Passports of Citizens Who Renounce Nationality

The federal government, with a directive from the minister of interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced the withdrawal of Nigerian passports held by citizens who have renounced their nationality. According to a statement made by the minister the directive applies strictly to persons whose renunciation of Nigerian citizenship has been duly approved by the president, in line with constitutional provisions.

The decision by the minister was reportedly made with the intent to preserve the dignity of Nigeria’s citizenship framework, and in a bid to prevent the possible misuse of official travel documents.

Wife of Nigerian Comedian Threatens Legal Actions Over Rumors

Elsie Okpocha, the wife of Nigerian comedian Basketmouth, has threatened legal action against bloggers and users on social media platforms for rumors surrounding the end of her marriage. The rumors which claimed the issues in the marriage were due to a paternity began last month when a blog plot reportedly that Basketmouth has alleged confirmed in an interview that a DNA test showed their first child was not biologically his bad led to the dissolution of their marriage.

Alongside a threat of legal action, Elsie dismissed the claims as baseless and fabricated, insisting that her children were off-limits.

American Singer Taylor Swift Reportedly Set To Marry In July

American superstar Taylor Swift has reportedly chosen a date for her wedding. According to “Save the date,” notes that have reportedly been seen around New York, the singer and her fiance Travis Kelce are allegedly set to be married by July 3rd.

The duo who got engaged in August 2025, and have been in a relationship for a few years have had fans excited and speculating about their upcoming nuptials for months, and while nothing has been cleared up by the singer or her fiance, there has been excitement all around.

Federal Government Publishes List of 48 Individuals And Institutions Linked To Terrorism in Nigeria

In a list released by the Nigerian government, individuals and entities suspected of involvement in terrorism-related activities have been listed. Among the names revealed by the government are people linked to groups such as Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Ansaru and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

This list is pictured below.