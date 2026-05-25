Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NCDC Raises Ebola Alert as Congo and Uganda Outbreaks Worsen

Top 5 Nigerian Fashion Content Creators You Need On Your Moodboard Right Now

NCDC raises Ebola alert as Congo and Uganda outbreaks worsen

Marketers warn of cooking gas scarcity as prices soar above ₦1,500/kg

BBC announces ‘Surviving Biafra’ documentary on Nigerian Civil War by Meji Alabi

Annie Macaulay returns to acting with a new film project

Drake ties Taylor Swift for most No. 1 albums by a solo artist

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NCDC raises Ebola alert as Congo and Uganda outbreaks worsen

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has intensified nationwide surveillance and emergency preparedness measures following the growing Ebola outbreak in Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In a public health advisory issued by the agency’s Director-General, Jide Idris, the NCDC said Nigeria has not recorded any confirmed Ebola case linked to the regional outbreak. However, it warned that the risk of the virus entering the country remains high because of international travel and population movement.

The agency identified border communities, transport hubs, and international entry points as high-risk areas requiring closer monitoring. It also noted that Ebola symptoms may be mistaken for diseases such as malaria and Lassa fever, which could delay detection.

Marketers warn of cooking gas scarcity as prices soar above ₦1,500/kg

The Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers has raised concerns over the rising cost and unstable supply of cooking gas across the country.

According to the association, Liquefied Petroleum Gas is now selling for more than ₦1,500 per kg, while marketers pay between ₦25.2 million and ₦26.2 million for 20 metric tonnes of the product, depending on location. Retail prices in some areas reportedly range from ₦1,600 to ₦2,000 per kg.

In a statement signed by the association’s president, Edu Inyang, and Executive Secretary Bassey Essien, the group described the situation as alarming and warned that continued price increases could worsen hardship for households, food vendors, and small businesses that depend on cooking gas daily.

BBC announces ‘Surviving Biafra’ documentary on Nigerian Civil War by Meji Alabi

The BBC World Service has announced a new documentary titled ‘Surviving Biafra,’ exploring personal experiences from the Nigerian Civil War.

Produced by the BBC Africa Eye team, the 75-minute documentary presents accounts from soldiers and civilians on both sides of the conflict, alongside previously unseen frontline archives. The project aims to preserve firsthand memories of the war, as many survivors are now in their 70s and 80s.

The documentary is directed by Grammy-winning Nigerian filmmaker Meji Alabi, known for music videos with artistes such as Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido, as well as the film ‘Water & Garri.’ Surviving Biafra will premiere on June 1 on BBC iPlayer and YouTube.

Annie Macaulay returns to acting with a new film project

Nigerian actress Annie Macaulay has opened up about her return to acting after spending some time away from major film productions.

The actress shared the update in an Instagram video posted from a movie set in Enugu State, where she expressed excitement about reconnecting with her passion for storytelling and filmmaking. Annie described her return to acting as a fresh beginning and said the experience reminded her of why she started the journey.

She also expressed gratitude for personal growth and new opportunities, adding that acting still holds a special place in her heart. According to her, the “magic” of filmmaking remains strong as she prepares for a new chapter in her career.

Drake ties Taylor Swift for most No. 1 albums by a solo artist

Drake has tied Taylor Swift for the most number one albums by a solo act on the Billboard 200 chart after his album ICEMAN debuted at the top spot.

The achievement gives Drake his 15th number one album, placing him behind only The Beatles, who hold the overall record with 19 chart-topping albums. JAY-Z comes in close behind with 14 number-one projects.

Drake also extended his record as the rap artiste with the most top 10 albums on the Billboard 200. With the debuts of ICEMAN, HABIBTI, and MAID OF HONOUR, he now has 20 top 10 albums, moving ahead of Future, who has 18.