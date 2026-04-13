Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Orders Seizure of Passports from Nigerians Who Renounce Citizenship

Grammy Awards: Will African Artists Forever Be Boxed in That One African Category?

FG orders seizure of passports from Nigerians who renounce citizenship

Tax law controversy: Oyedele denies admitting errors

Chancellor gifts EKSU first-class graduates ₦500,000 reward each

Patrick Doyle loses newborn daughter a day after birth

Zubby Michael joins ADC as he eyes House of Reps seat

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG orders seizure of passports from Nigerians who renounce citizenship

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has directed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to withdraw and deactivate the passports of Nigerians who have officially renounced their citizenship.

The order applies only to individuals whose renunciation has been approved by the President, in line with legal procedures. Authorities say keeping such passports after renouncing citizenship is not permitted under Nigerian law.

The minister explained that the move is based on Section 29 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, which outlines how citizens can formally give up their nationality through a declared and approved process.

Tax law controversy: Oyedele denies admitting errors

The minister of state for finance, Taiwo Oyedele, has denied claims that he admitted errors in Nigeria’s new tax laws, despite earlier remarks suggesting issues were identified during the drafting process.

A statement released on April 10 noted that the challenges stemmed from manual processes and multiple review stages, and that they were planned to be fixed through a proposed finance bill. However, a later post on his official X account described reports of an “admission” as misleading.

The clarification followed comments he made at the NBA-SLP Conference in Lagos, where he highlighted early gains from the reforms, including more business registrations and a broader tax base.

Chancellor gifts EKSU first-class graduates ₦500,000 reward each

Tunji Olowolafe, Chancellor of Ekiti State University, has awarded 83 first-class graduates ₦500,000 each at the school’s 30th convocation ceremony, funded by his foundation.

He said the gesture is meant to celebrate excellence, not charity, stressing that top academic performance will always be recognised. The beneficiaries will also join the TOF First Class Graduate Club to maintain a lasting connection with the foundation.

Olowolafe also introduced Project Digi-Teach to improve lecturers’ digital skills and announced a partnership with Springpod, giving students access to virtual work experience with global firms.

Patrick Doyle loses newborn daughter a day after birth

Patrick Doyle is grieving the loss of his newborn daughter, Omayinuwa, just a day after announcing her arrival with his wife, Olufunmilayo Doyle.

The actor shared the sad news in a heartfelt Facebook post, revealing that the baby passed away shortly after birth. He said her brief stay brought joy, even though they had hoped for more time with her.

Doyle expressed faith despite the loss, noting that her passing has not shaken his belief in God. The cause of death was not disclosed. He was previously married to Ireti Doyle, with their divorce finalised in 2023.

Zubby Michael joins ADC as he eyes House of Reps seat

I Dey my village🙏 enough of the talking online, I don involve.



House of Reps, Zubby Michael is coming 🔥 ADC is the party 💪 pic.twitter.com/ODMdAWIvdi — Zubby Michael (@Zubby__Michael) April 11, 2026

Zubby Michael has declared his intention to run for the House of Representatives, signalling a shift from entertainment to active politics. He shared the update on X, along with a video of himself joining the African Democratic Congress.

In the clip, the actor received his membership form and said he is ready to move beyond online talk into real action. He aims to represent the Nnewi North, Nnewi South, and Ekwusigo federal constituencies in Anambra State.

This is not his first political step. In 2019, he served as media aide to former governor Willie Obiano before returning to Nollywood.