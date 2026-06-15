YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Court Orders Deregistration of ADC, Accord, Three Other Political Parties

Resident Doctors Protest Repeated Assaults on Health Workers in Ondo Hospital

CBN Orders Banks, Fintechs to Store Payment Data Locally

Kate Henshaw Praises Daniel Etim Effiong’s Professionalism in Blood Sisters 2 Intimate Scenes

Court Adjourns El-Rufai’s Trial to June 24

Court Orders Deregistration of ADC, Accord, Three Other Political Parties

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deregister five political parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Accord Party, over their alleged failure to meet constitutional and electoral requirements for continued registration. The court held that the parties did not satisfy performance thresholds prescribed under Nigeria’s electoral framework, particularly regarding electoral success and national spread. The ruling, if upheld on appeal, could significantly reshape Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections by reducing the number of registered parties and potentially affecting ongoing coalition efforts involving some of the affected platforms.

Resident Doctors Protest Repeated Assaults on Health Workers in Ondo Hospital

Resident doctors at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH), Ondo, staged a protest over what they described as repeated assaults and harassment of healthcare workers by patients’ relatives and other individuals within the hospital premises. The doctors, under the aegis of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), condemned the growing insecurity facing medical personnel and called on hospital management and security agencies to implement stronger protective measures. They warned that continued attacks on healthcare workers could demoralise staff, disrupt patient care, and worsen the ongoing brain drain in Nigeria’s health sector, urging authorities to ensure that perpetrators are identified and prosecuted.

CBN Orders Banks, Fintechs to Store Payment Data Locally

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed banks, fintech companies, and payment service providers to store payment transaction data within Nigeria as part of efforts to strengthen data sovereignty, improve regulatory oversight, and enhance cybersecurity. Under the new directive, regulated institutions are required to ensure that payment data generated within Nigeria is hosted on local servers or data centres approved by the relevant authorities, though cross-border processing may still be permitted under specific regulatory conditions. The CBN said the policy is intended to safeguard sensitive financial information, improve resilience in the payments ecosystem, and support the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy and local data infrastructure.

Kate Henshaw Praises Daniel Etim Effiong’s Professionalism in Blood Sisters 2 Intimate Scenes

Veteran Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw has commended fellow actor Daniel Etim Effiong for his professionalism while filming intimate scenes in the upcoming second season of the hit series Blood Sisters. Speaking about their experience on set, Henshaw said Etim Effiong maintained a respectful and professional approach throughout production, helping to create a comfortable environment for all involved. She noted that trust, communication, and professionalism are essential when filming sensitive scenes, especially in an industry that is increasingly adopting global best practices for actors’ welfare and on-set conduct.

Court Adjourns El-Rufai’s Trial to June 24

A court has adjourned proceedings in the trial involving former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to June 24, 2026, for the continuation of the hearing. The case, which centres on allegations related to the administration of Kaduna State during El-Rufai’s tenure, was postponed after both the prosecution and defence made submissions before the court. El-Rufai has consistently denied wrongdoing, while his supporters have described the charges as politically motivated. The adjournment gives both parties additional time to prepare their arguments as the closely watched case continues to attract national attention.