Bandits On TikTok: Giveaway or Recruitment? 

The Nigerian insecurity crisis continues to grow, going unchecked and becoming a normal part of Nigerian society. Recently, the bandits who have been known to go live on TikTok were seen doing a giveaway, prompting Nigerians to flood their comment sections to participate, and it has us wondering: what does it say about Nigerian bandits giving money to the masses affected by their activities?

Should Nigerians Be Entertaining Giveaways From Bandits?

The bandits’ giveaway saga on TikTok sparked a conversation on social media, and many Nigerians believe it should not be encouraged. In a country where thousands have been murdered and become victims of what has now become an active and thriving kidnapping industry, Nigerians who could also potentially become victims of the bandits participating in a giveaway by the bandits is evidence of the decaying morals and the state of poverty in the country.

What Does Nigerian Participating In This Say About The Country?

There are many things that could be tied to the willingness of Nigerians to participate in a giveaway by what can only be termed their oppressors, but at the forefront of it all is poverty. Here are a few reasons Nigerians could be participating in the giveaway from bandits:

Crippling Economic Hardship

The willingness of citizens to drop their bank account numbers for cash, even when the source is known to be the proceeds of kidnapping and violence, all point to the extreme poverty and hunger many face, which has driven them to prioritise basic survival over ethical considerations.

Distrust of Nigerian Authorities

The bandits who are openly flaunting ill-got wealth on a platform like TikTok do not seem likely to be apprehended by the authorities. This reinforces the notion that taking or not taking money from them will not affect their beneficiaries.

The Death of Moral Order

The participation of Nigerians in this giveaway contributes to what is already known: moral order and consciousness in Nigeria are dying a steady death. It shows that there has been a cultural shift where the means of acquiring wealth are increasingly ignored as long as it puts money in people’s pockets.

What Is The Government Doing About This?

Over the past week, Nigerian lawmakers, in response to the giveaway by bandits, demanded that the DSS and the Senate arrest the bandits flaunting cash and engaging in criminal activities on TikTok. The Senate President of Nigeria also urged intelligence and security agencies to treat the matter as an urgent national security priority, calling for improved coordination and real-time response to online intelligence.

It is uncertain whether the Nigerian authorities will be able to apprehend these criminals or whether the recipients of their giveaway will be accosted and punished by the government and national security agencies.

What do we think?

This incident and Nigerian’s reception to a giveaway from bandits only show that the country is in desperate need of reform. The average Nigerian is facing severe poverty and economic hardship, and at this point, financial assistance is higher on the list of priorities, which pushes the importance of moral responsibility further in their minds.