Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Declares National Security Emergency Amidst Rampant Kidnappings

Lagos State Shuts 3rd Mainland Bridge for Five Weeks Repair; Air Peace Secures Direct Flight Licence to London | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu declares national security emergency amidst rampant kidnappings

President Bola Tinubu has announced a nationwide security emergency, directing the police and armed forces to recruit thousands of new personnel to confront worsening insecurity. The police will take in 20,000 additional officers, raising the total planned recruitment to 50,000, with NYSC camps cleared for use as temporary training centres.

He further instructed the withdrawal of officers from VIP protection duties so they can be redeployed after special training. The DSS was also authorised to deploy forest guards and strengthen operations against terrorists and bandits hiding in remote areas.

Tinubu urged citizens to support national security efforts and praised recent rescues in Kebbi and Kwara, insisting that ongoing operations will continue until all abducted students are freed.

Military takes over in Guinea-Bissau as President reportedly arrested

Soldiers in Guinea-Bissau say they have taken control of the country and detained President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, with reports also indicating that former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan is trapped there. Gunfire was heard in Bissau before the officers appeared on state TV, announcing border closures, a curfew and the suspension of the electoral process.

The military claims it acted to stop a political plot backed by a major drug trafficker. Several senior politicians and top army commanders have reportedly been arrested as confusion spreads across the capital.

Guinea-Bissau, long troubled by instability and drug trafficking, has experienced repeated coups since its independence, currently making it the seventh African country under military rule in 2025. Portugal and other international partners have called for calm and a swift return to constitutional rule.

Tinubu urges lawmakers to approve State Police in the face of recent insecurity

Tinubu has asked the National Assembly to review Nigeria’s laws so that states can establish their own police forces. In a statement declaring a nationwide security emergency, he said the move is necessary to help states better protect citizens from growing threats.

He noted that the federal government will back states that already run their own security outfits. Tinubu also advised schools, churches, and mosques in remote or high-risk areas to ensure regular police presence.

This request is part of wider plans to strengthen security, including recruiting 20,000 new officers, deploying forest guards, and boosting military operations.

NRC and the South-West Commission plan to revive abandoned rail routes

The Nigerian Railway Corporation says it is preparing an MoU with the South West Development Commission to reopen long-abandoned rail lines in the region. NRC boss Kayode Opeifa said the plan would improve regional links and support Tinubu’s goal of expanding railway access nationwide.

He noted that several state and regional bodies have shown interest in reviving old routes, including eastern corridors and the northern end of the Lagos–Kano line. Opeifa added that the SWDC hopes to move farm produce across the region and has requested a track access licence.

According to him, the shift of railway laws from the exclusive to the concurrent list now allows states and regional commissions to participate more actively in rail operations.

White House on alert after shooting near Farragut Metro Station

A security lockdown was triggered at the White House after a shooting involving National Guard troops near the Farragut Metro Station in Washington, DC. The incident happened as the city continues to host a controversial troop presence ordered by President Donald Trump.

Police urged people to avoid the area, though reports on casualties differ. Sources told the Associated Press that two Guardsmen were shot, while another source said only one was injured. How the shooting began is still unknown.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration is closely monitoring the situation and confirmed that the president has been fully briefed.