10 Nollywood Films That Mirror The Reality Of Nigeria’s Political Climate 

Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

The country has been plagued with chaos, political instability, and security issues, and in this article, we list ten Nollywood films that mirror the political climate of the country, from the leaders to their foot soldiers.

76

This movie follows the life of a pregnant woman, whose husband is accused of complicity in an abortive coup in 1976, and has to find a way to prove his innocence.

Directed by Izu Ojukwu, some of the cast members are Rita Dominic, Ibinabo Fiberesima and Ramsey Nouah.

October 1

This 2014 Nollywood film follows the life of a detective tasked with solving the mystery behind the murders of women in a rural community, set in colonial times, just before independence. The detective has to solve the mysterious murders before the flag is lifted on Independence Day.

Directed by Kunle Afolayan, some of the cast members are Kayode Olaiya, Ibrahim Chatta, Kehinde Bankole, Bimbo Manuel, Demola Adedoyin, Fabian Adeoye Lojede and Deola Sagoe.

The Herd

When cars with a newly wedded couple, travelers and others are hijacked by herdsmen on a deserted road, what follows after is horrific beyond the expectations of the victims and their families.

Directed by Daniel Etim Effiong, some of the cast members are Mercy Aigbe, Daniel Etim Effiong, Kunle Remi, Tina Mba, Genoveva Umeh and Deyemi Okanlawon.

Code Wilo

When the daughter of a political godfather, who he recently announced as a gubernatorial candidate is kidnapped, she learns the true state of the nation when she finds out she has more to fight for than her right to save her people.

Directed by Mike Steve, some of the cast members are Zack Orji, Uzor Arukwe, Yaw Comedian, Eucharia Anunobi and Gabriel Afolayan.

King Of Boys

This crime and political thriller follows the life of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman with political aspirations who is called into question by her shady connections, forcing her to navigate a life of exploitation, violence, sorrow, and vendetta.

It was directed by Kemi Adetiba and some of the cast members are Sola Sobowale, Akin Lewis, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Nse Ikpe-Etim, and Toni Tones.

Saworoide

This 1999 classic Nollywood film depicts a Nigeria where there was military rule in Nigeria, and the part it played in promoting autocracy in the country. It also exposes the corruption, violence, and rot in the Nigerian leadership system.

Directed by Tunde Kelani, the cast includes Kola Oyewo, Ayantunji Amoo, Kunle Afolayan, Bukky Wright, Larinde Akinleye, and Kabirat Kafidipe.

Hijack 93

When four men hijack a Nigerian Airways plane with the plan to leverage the hostages on the plane to negotiate with the government in order to stage a coup against the military government, their plan quickly goes up in flames.

Some of the cast members are Sharon Ooja, Nancy Isime, John Dumelo, Efa Iwara, Jemima Osunde, and Yakubu Mohammad.

Gangs Of Lagos

When three friends see their adoptive father get murdered, they join a gang to get revenge but as election season quickly approaches they are drawn into gang wars that cause a rift between them.

Some of the cast members are Adesua Etomi, Tobi Bakre, Iyabo Ojo, Tayo Faniran, Chike and Bimbo Ademoye.

A Green Fever

When a charismatic realtor and his ailing daughter in the aftermath of a medical emergency seek refuge in a mysterious mansion, they unravel buried secrets.

Directed by Taiwo Egunjobi, some of the cast members are Deyemi Okanlawon, Darasimi Nadi, William Benson, and Ruby Okezie.

Love is War

When a married couple win the nominations as the candidates representing two major parties in an upcoming gubernatorial election, they soon find out the violence involved in politics, and wonder if their marriage could survive the elections.

Directed by Omoni Oboli, some of the cast members are Richard Mofe-Damijo, Omoni Oboli, Shaffy Bello, Fisayo Adefolaju, and William Benson.