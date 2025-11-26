Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Presidency Explains Why Negotiation With Terrorists Was Used to Free Kwara Worshippers

Places To Be This Weekend In Lagos (August 9-11)

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Presidency explains why negotiation with terrorists was used to free Kwara worshippers

Presidential aide Bayo Onanuga says the government chose negotiation to secure the release of 38 abducted worshippers in Kwara, as a military raid could have caused civilian deaths. He noted that kidnappers often use victims as human shields, making direct assaults risky.

Speaking to an interviewer, he revealed that security agencies opened communication with the abductors, allowing operatives to track movements and push for a safe release. By Sunday, the captives were freed unharmed.

Onanuga said warnings were issued during the talks, and the kidnappers complied after realising the government was prepared for full military action.

FG alleges that 5.5 million families now receiving cash support

The Federal Government claims that around 5.5 million Nigerian households are currently receiving cash transfers under its social protection programmes. The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Bernard Doro, explained that the ministry is working to strengthen nationwide systems to tackle poverty and vulnerability.

He noted that schemes such as the Conditional Cash Transfer, N-POWER, GEEP and school feeding have helped verify more than 19.7 million households in the National Social Register. Micro-credit initiatives are also supporting over 5 million people, with women and young people strongly represented.

Doro added that the National Social Protection Policy is being updated to match current economic realities. He said the newly inaugurated Act Naija Steering Committee will guide efforts to empower vulnerable families and ensure transparency across social programmes.

Nigeria considers moving to a digital era in asset declaration

Nigeria’s Code of Conduct Bureau is preparing to roll out a digital asset and liability declaration system to improve transparency and reduce delays in the public service. At a validation workshop in Abuja, chairman Abdullahi Bello said the new platform would replace the long-criticised paper method, which he described as ineffective and underused.

The digital system will link national databases, such as the Corporate Affairs Commission, land registries, and banks, enabling real-time checks on officials’ assets. Bello said it would also automatically flag undeclared properties, companies, and income sources.

To keep the system running, senior public officials will pay a graded service fee, while junior staff and those unable to pay will be exempt. Bello added that the goal is a modern, corruption-resistant declaration process trusted and owned by its users.

TETFund invests over N30bn to boost campus security across Nigerian tertiary institutions

Nigeria’s TETFund has spent more than ₦30 billion this year to improve security across tertiary institutions, according to its board chairman, Aminu Masari. He said the intervention supports President Bola Tinubu’s goal of providing safer learning environments for students and staff.

Institutions have used the funds for projects such as solar streetlights and perimeter fencing, with more applications underway. Masari added that a 50% Development Levy approved under the 2024 Tax Bill will further expand the fund’s capacity from January.

He said recent town hall meetings helped gather stakeholder feedback, ensuring TETFund’s policies better reflect the needs of universities and colleges nationwide.

UN warns of shocking rise in femicide worldwide

A new UN report says gender-related killings of women and girls are increasing, with around 80,000 victims in 2024. Africa recorded the highest number, while intimate partners and family members were responsible for most cases. The UN describes femicide as the most extreme form of violence fuelled by discrimination and harmful social norms.

Women in public life, including journalists and politicians, face growing threats both online and offline. The report also highlights dangers linked to cyberstalking, trafficking and organised crime. Indigenous and transgender women remain at heightened risk.

UN Women warns the true scale is likely higher due to widespread under-reporting.