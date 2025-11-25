Detty December Concerts You Don’t Want To Miss Out On This Year

December is the one time of the year when most artists have concerts lined up in Lagos for their fans. Concerts in December are also typically larger-scale and more expensive.

From mainstream artists to up-and-coming artists, December is the time of year when everyone gets to experience headlining a concert or being part of a big one.

The “Detty December” concerts are usually the highlights of the festive season, and it is almost impossible to celebrate without attending one of the major concerts hosted by companies like Flytime, Livespot360, Spaceship Entertainment, among others.

Some of the artists hosting concerts in Lagos this Detty December are:

Bella Shmurda

The artist’s concert titled “Bella Shmurda and Friends” is happening on the 13th of December, and Livespot Entertainment hosts it. The ticket prices for this concert range from ₦30,000 for general admission to ₦100,000 for the golden circle, and finally, ₦150,000 for VIP tickets.

The concert venue is the Livespot Entertarium.

Juma Jux

The Tanzanian singer is having his first-ever headline concert for “Detty December” in Lagos on the 18th of December. Livespot hosts it, and the ticket prices range from ₦30,000 for general access to ₦150,000 for VIP. The concert venue is Ilubirin, Ikoyi.

Chike

The concert titled “Chike Detty Love” is happening on the 18th of December, and Iconiq Fest hosts it and ticket prices for this concert range from ₦35,000 for general admission to ₦150,000 for VIP.

The concert will be held at the Landmark Event Centre.

Plutomania

Featuring Shallipopi and his brothers, the Plutomania concert is the perfect way to enjoy all three artists. It is the perfect example of a mainstream artist hosting a concert with other up-and-coming artists. It is happening on the 20th of December. Hosted by Iconiq Fest, tickets range from ₦35,000 to ₦150,000. The venue for the concert is the landmark events centre.

Victony

The concert titled “The Bonfire Experience” is happening on the 21st of December, and Crowdsyrc hosts it. The ticket prices range from ₦30,000 for standard tickets to ₦100,000 for VIP tickets.

The concert will be held at the Glitz Events Centre.

Central Cee

Another fun part of concerts in Lagos for Detty December is the opportunity to see your favorite Western artists, without having to travel out of the country. This December, Coca-Cola’s Rhythm Unplugged is hosting Central Cee on the 21st of December at the Eko Convention Centre.

The ticket prices and links for this concert have not yet been released.

Rema

Coming in as a headliner for Coca-Cola’s Rhythm Unplugged happening on the 21st of December, at Eko Convention.

This concert is highly anticipated as the Mavin’s star has not had a concert in Lagos in a while. The ticket prices for this concert have not yet been released.

Flavour

This Flytime concert is anticipated almost every Detty December, especially given the artist’s fun, interactive performance.

It is happening on the 22nd of December at The Eko Convention Centre. Ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Asake

Hosted by Flytime Festival, this is happening on the 24th of December and is also one of the most coveted concerts for concertgoers this Detty December.

The venue for this concert is the Eko Convention Centre, while ticket prices have yet to be announced.

Davido

Hosted by Flytime Festival and held at the Eko Convention Centre, this concert is one of the most anticipated year after year, especially for mainstream artists like Davido, with a large audience.

It is happening on the 25th of December, and it is the perfect way to spend Christmas. The ticket prices for this concert have not been announced yet.

December is a great time to see most of your favorite artists at their best, and while more concert announcements will be made before the end of November and early into December, these are some of the concerts you cannot afford to miss for your Detty December festivities. Which of these concerts will you be attending?