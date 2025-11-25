theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
November 25, 2025
0 Comment
174 Views

Events Happening In Lagos This Week (November 24th-30th)

by YNaija
It’s another week in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of creative spaces. This event is the perfect night out for people looking to socialize, and it is happening on the 27th of November. Happening on the 27th of November, this is the... Read More
Victor Osimhen
Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Stella, Funke, Doyin David, Osimhen x Finidi
“Water Girl,” a Nigerian Supernatural Drama Rooted in Igbo Mythology
“Water Girl,” a Nigerian Supernatural Drama Rooted in Igbo Mythology

It’s another week in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of creative spaces.

  1. Karaoke Traffic Vibes

This event is the perfect night out for people looking to socialize, and it is happening on the 27th of November.

  1. Nü Room

Happening on the 27th of November, this is the perfect party for lovers of themed events, featuring an incredible array of songs and music-related activities. 

  1. The Spooky Parlor

Perfect for music lovers and people who enjoy cozy spaces with loud music, this is happening on the 29th of November.

  1. Homecoming Party

Hosted by Desperados, this event is the perfect way to get into the Detty December celebrations,, and it is happening on the 28th of November. 

  1. South Social

Happening on the 28th of November, this is another edition of South Social, and it is perfect for lovers of afrobeats. 

  1. Movie & Game Night

Happening on the 29th of November, this is the perfect addition to your weekend plans, especially for people who enjoy a space to watch movies and also game nights of games with new faces. 

  1. Isimi Lagos Festival 

Featuring a live performance by The Cavemen, this is the perfect event to close out the month, happening on the 29th of November.

  1. Grow Box Therapy

Perfect for lovers of art and greenery, this event features activities for both art and gardening enthusiasts. It is happening on the 29th of November.

  1. Movie Night 

Happening on the 29th of November, this movie night features a silent disco, community games, and other fun activities. 

  1. Lagos Trivia Night

This event is the perfect weekend activity for people who enjoy competitive scenes, and it is happening on the 30th of November.

Lifestyle
, , ,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a writer who loves turning complex ideas into stories people actually want to read. With a political science degree and five years in the content trenches, he has written about everything from Nigerian culture and politics to blockchain technology and brand strategies.
View All Posts by Author
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigeria Launches New Counter-Terrorism Strategy Amid Growing Insecurity
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigeria Launches New Counter-Terrorism Strategy Amid Growing Insecurity
Previous Post
Detty December Concerts You Don’t Want To Miss Out On This Year
Detty December Concerts You Don’t Want To Miss Out On This Year
Next Post
You May Also Like
Detty December Concerts You Don’t Want To Miss Out On This Year
Detty December Concerts You Don’t Want To Miss Out On This Year
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (November 21st-23rd)
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (November 17th-23rd)
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Detty December Concerts You Don’t Want To Miss Out On This Year
Detty December Concerts You Don’t Want...
Events Happening In Lagos This Week (Nov...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigeria Launches New Counter-Terrorism Strategy Amid Growing Insecurity
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigeria Launc...
10 Things To Add To Your Christmas Bucke...
Weekly Highlights: Here’s What You Mis...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Withdraws Police From VIPs, Orders Redeployment to Communities
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Withdr...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1