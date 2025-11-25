Events Happening In Lagos This Week (November 24th-30th)

It’s another week in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of creative spaces.
- Karaoke Traffic Vibes
This event is the perfect night out for people looking to socialize, and it is happening on the 27th of November.
- Nü Room
Happening on the 27th of November, this is the perfect party for lovers of themed events, featuring an incredible array of songs and music-related activities.
- The Spooky Parlor
Perfect for music lovers and people who enjoy cozy spaces with loud music, this is happening on the 29th of November.
- Homecoming Party
Hosted by Desperados, this event is the perfect way to get into the Detty December celebrations,, and it is happening on the 28th of November.
- South Social
Happening on the 28th of November, this is another edition of South Social, and it is perfect for lovers of afrobeats.
- Movie & Game Night
Happening on the 29th of November, this is the perfect addition to your weekend plans, especially for people who enjoy a space to watch movies and also game nights of games with new faces.
- Isimi Lagos Festival
Featuring a live performance by The Cavemen, this is the perfect event to close out the month, happening on the 29th of November.
- Grow Box Therapy
Perfect for lovers of art and greenery, this event features activities for both art and gardening enthusiasts. It is happening on the 29th of November.
- Movie Night
Happening on the 29th of November, this movie night features a silent disco, community games, and other fun activities.
- Lagos Trivia Night
This event is the perfect weekend activity for people who enjoy competitive scenes, and it is happening on the 30th of November.