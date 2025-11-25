Events Happening In Lagos This Week (November 24th-30th)

It’s another week in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of creative spaces.

Karaoke Traffic Vibes

This event is the perfect night out for people looking to socialize, and it is happening on the 27th of November.

Nü Room

Happening on the 27th of November, this is the perfect party for lovers of themed events, featuring an incredible array of songs and music-related activities.

The Spooky Parlor

Perfect for music lovers and people who enjoy cozy spaces with loud music, this is happening on the 29th of November.

Homecoming Party

Hosted by Desperados, this event is the perfect way to get into the Detty December celebrations,, and it is happening on the 28th of November.

South Social

Happening on the 28th of November, this is another edition of South Social, and it is perfect for lovers of afrobeats.

Movie & Game Night

Happening on the 29th of November, this is the perfect addition to your weekend plans, especially for people who enjoy a space to watch movies and also game nights of games with new faces.

Isimi Lagos Festival

Featuring a live performance by The Cavemen, this is the perfect event to close out the month, happening on the 29th of November.

Grow Box Therapy

Perfect for lovers of art and greenery, this event features activities for both art and gardening enthusiasts. It is happening on the 29th of November.

Movie Night

Happening on the 29th of November, this movie night features a silent disco, community games, and other fun activities.

Lagos Trivia Night

This event is the perfect weekend activity for people who enjoy competitive scenes, and it is happening on the 30th of November.