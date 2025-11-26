Wizkid Takes Us Behind The Scene For His Historic Performance In Upcoming HBO Documentary

NLC, TUC Suspended Strike; NBS report reveals that Nigerians are paying more for yam, garri, and rice | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

An original HBO documentary is in the works for legendary Nigerian musician Wizkid.

The HBO original documentary music box titled “Wizkid: Long Live Lagos” was directed by Karam Gill and follows Wizkid’s journey as he prepares for his historic headline performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, born in Lagos, Nigeria, adopted the stage name Wizkid and began his career with humble beginnings, eventually becoming a Grammy-winning global artist and one of the greatest names in Nigerian music.

The documentary explores Wizkid’s use of music and art to raise global awareness and his role in the export of African music, especially Nigerian Afrobeats, to international audiences, while also dismantling the stereotypes surrounding African culture in Western media.

The documentary further explores Wizkid’s path across the African Continent, and his journey to London, while also highlighting his interactions with his fans and supporters and the connection between the UK and Nigeria, without erasing the colonial ties and legacy.

There’s also a key element of discussing the role streaming culture played in the musician’s success and how Wizkid’s success is a major factor in advancing African music and culture.

The documentary premiered in June 2025 at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it received praise for the personal and cultural depth it brought. It also featured some notable names in Nigerian media, including musician Femi Anikulapo-Kuti, manager Jada Pollock, radio host Julie Adenuga, Native Magazine CEO Seni Saraki, early manager Sunday Are, a fan known as Starboy, stylist Karen Binns, and tour manager Tops.

The documentary is 83 minutes long and will debut on HBO on December 11, 2025.