November 26, 2025
Get To Know Stephanie Quick: A Gen Z Model, Influencer, And Businesswoman

by YNaija
If you are familiar with the fashion industry, the name Steph Quick is not uncommon. 

Stephanie Quick, born 16th of June 2000, is a 25-year-old Gen Z model, YouTuber, Influencer, and business owner with thousands of followers across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Stephanie is a graduate of Covenant University. 

She started her career in 2018 as a model and influencer on Instagram, and soon grew to become a digital creator across several platforms and a brand influencer for brands like Chicken Republic, even in the early stages of her career.

She also created travel content, which she posted on her YouTube channel as one of her niches, further advancing her career as a travel creator.

Stephanie has worked with brands such as Chicken Republic, Redmi, Rabanne perfume, Nasco, and Desperados, among others. The 25-year-old is also a multifaceted creative, working as an event host and having hosted proms for several schools across Nigeria. 

She also owns a brand that creates comfortable clothing for everyday wear and has built a name for herself as a businesswoman.

With over 200k followers on Instagram, 24k Subscribers on YouTube, and 112k followers on TikTok, Stephanie Quick is a popular name in the influencer world. With not even a decade in her career, she has surpassed many milestones, and there is no telling how much more she is capable of achieving. Still, it is clear that there is potential for further growth in her career.

