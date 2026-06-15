Weekend Recap | Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie accuses Euracare hospital of “cynical delays” in son’s death inquest

Thierry Henry clarifies “bad luck” comment after Nigeria kit backlash

Judy Austin’s ex-husband accuses Yul Edochie of having an affair with her

Seth Rogen confirms long-standing split with James Franco after sexual allegations

Niniola mourns late husband as she asks to have been taken instead

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie accuses Euracare hospital of “cynical delays” in son’s death inquest

Award-winning writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie has accused Euracare Hospital in Lagos of deliberately stalling investigations into the death of her 21-month-old son, describing the institution’s conduct as a “monstrous, cynical game.”

In a letter dated April 16, Adichie alleged that the hospital delayed proceedings linked to the Lagos State Judiciary inquest into the circumstances surrounding the child’s death in January 2026. She also claimed the hospital only became less cooperative after she formally wrote to its board chairman.

The author further raised concerns about medical handling during the incident, including alleged admission by a hospital official that an anaesthesiologist administered “too much propofol.” Euracare has not publicly responded to the specific claims, but court proceedings have reportedly seen temporary pauses following legal applications by the hospital.

Thierry Henry clarifies “bad luck” comment after Nigeria kit backlash

Former Arsenal and France star Thierry Henry has apologised to Nigerian fans after comments made during a World Cup broadcast sparked criticism online.

The incident happened while he was working as a FOX Sports pundit alongside Zlatan Ibrahimović during the United States’ 4-1 win over Paraguay. Henry joked about streamer IShowSpeed’s mixed outfit, saying “I love Nigeria, but not today,” a remark that was later followed by a light comment many viewers interpreted as suggesting Nigeria was “bad luck.”

Following the backlash, Henry released a clarification video explaining that his comment was meant as humour about the outfit mismatch, not an insult to Nigeria. He stressed his respect and affection for the country, noting he has many Nigerian fans and would have made the same joke regardless of nationality.

Judy Austin’s ex-husband accuses Yul Edochie of having an affair with her

Emmanuel Obasi, the ex-husband of Nollywood actress Judy Austin, has spoken about the breakdown of their marriage and made new allegations about her past relationship with actor Yul Edochie.

In a preview of his appearance on The Honest Bunch Podcast, Obasi said the couple share two children but claimed their marriage became strained due to Judy’s alleged feelings for Edochie. He alleged that she often lost interest whenever Edochie appeared on television and openly praised the actor in his presence.

Obasi further insisted he has evidence that the two were involved while he was still legally married, adding that he is speaking out to tell his side of the story.

Seth Rogen confirms long-standing split with James Franco after sexual allegations

Seth Rogen has said he has not spoken to former close collaborator James Franco in a long time and has no plans to work with him again, marking a continued distancing between the two comedians.

The pair, once known for their successful partnership on projects like Pineapple Express and This Is the End, have not collaborated since multiple women accused Franco in 2018 of sexual misconduct. Franco later faced lawsuits that were settled in 2021, while denying wrongdoing in several cases.

Speaking to the New York Times, Rogen reiterated that his position has not changed, saying he “has not worked with him in a really long time” and does not intend to do so in future. He also described the matter as deeply personal, while stressing his broader opposition to abuse and harassment in the industry.

Niniola mourns late husband as she asks to have been taken instead

Nigerian singer Niniola has expressed intense grief following the death of her husband, Michael Ndika, saying she feels unable to cope with the loss and wishes the tragedy had fallen on her instead.

In emotional posts shared on Instagram, she revealed that Ndika died in May, with burial arrangements including a service of songs on June 4 and interment on June 5. She described him as the central support in her life and said she could not imagine living without him.

The singer reflected on their private life together, sharing wedding photos and expressing anger and pain over his passing. She also described him as a key influence in her music journey, calling him the “engine” behind her success.