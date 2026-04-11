Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Tinubu Urges Nigerians to Stay Hopeful as He Compares Us to Other African Countries

Tinubu urges Nigerians to stay hopeful as he compares us to other African countries

INEC postpones voter revalidation exercise until after 2027 election

Court jails ex-Borno senatorial candidate over Boko Haram fuel supply

Crayon opens up on mental health struggles and recovery journey

Governor Okpebholo shuts down Edo event centre after Eedris’ criticism of Tinubu

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu urges Nigerians to stay hopeful as he compares us to other African countries

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has admitted that rising fuel prices are putting pressure on Nigerians but urged citizens to remain hopeful, saying the country is still faring better than some others.

He noted that economic hardship is not unique to Nigeria, citing challenges faced in countries such as Kenya. The President assured that his government is working to reduce the burden, especially for vulnerable citizens.

“Listen to them in Kenya, in other African countries, about what they are going through. We will not look back. We will continue to find ways to ameliorate the suffering of the vulnerable. This is a government that cares,” he said.

Tinubu also linked the situation to global factors, stressing that recent reforms, including subsidy removal and naira devaluation, are aimed at long-term stability despite the current cost-of-living crisis.

INEC postpones voter revalidation exercise until after 2027 election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has postponed its planned nationwide voter revalidation exercise until after the 2027 general election.

The decision, announced by Mohammed Haruna, followed a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners, where the commission reviewed the timing of the exercise.

INEC said the process remains important for updating voter records, removing duplicates and ineligible entries, and allowing citizens to correct their details but will now take place after the election cycle.

Court jails ex-Borno senatorial candidate over Boko Haram fuel supply

A former senatorial candidate in Borno State, Babagana Habeeb, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Federal High Court in Abuja for aiding terrorism. The judgment was delivered by Peter Odo Lifu after the defendant admitted selling fuel to Boko Haram.

Habeeb, a fuel dealer based in Maiduguri, pleaded guilty but suggested his attendants might have handled the sales. He asked the court for mercy, saying he has two wives and six children and had spent over 10 years in detention without contact with his family.

Prosecutor David Kaswe argued against leniency, stating the fuel supply enabled deadly attacks. While noting there was no proof Habeeb was a member of the group, the court ruled that selling fuel to them was enough to secure his conviction.

Crayon opens up on mental health struggles and recovery journey

Crayon has shared details of his past mental health struggles, revealing how pressure from family and the music industry affected him in 2022. Speaking during a livestream with Carter Efe, he said the stress became overwhelming and led to a long hospital stay.

A viral clip from the session shows the singer explaining how he later recovered and returned with hit songs Labalaba and Overloading. He had earlier disclosed in 2024 that he was admitted to a psychiatric hospital due to depression linked to poor music performance in 2020.

In 2023, he also spoke about struggling to gain admission to university, unlike his peers. These challenges built up over time. Recently, he drew attention online after criticising the leadership of Mavin Records on X.

Governor Okpebholo shuts down Edo event centre after Eedris’ criticism of Tinubu

An event venue in Edo State has been shut down by the government shortly after Eedris Abdulkareem used its stage to criticise Bola Tinubu. Although no official reason was given, the timing has raised questions.

At the event, the rapper strongly condemned the president, including his visit to Plateau State after the March attacks in Jos, where many civilians were killed. Authorities have not confirmed any link between the comments and the closure.

“Tinubu is the worst president. Anyone supporting APC, may Nigeria happen to you,” he said to the crowd.

The development comes amid a tense political atmosphere. Governor Monday Okpebholo, a firm supporter of Tinubu, recently pledged strong backing for him ahead of the 2027 elections and has tied the state’s progress to federal support.